Holiday Toy Drive

Make holiday dreams come true by helping to make the annual Person-to-Person toy drive a big success. Donate unwrapped gifts for kids of all ages—birth to 15 years.

Your toy contribution will go to one of more than 2,100 children in need this holiday season. Low-income parents spend most of their earnings on food, clothing, and utilities so the P2P Toy Store gives them an opportunity to “shop” for gifts for their kids. Contact Susan Zelman at P2P Norwalk, 203-621-0703