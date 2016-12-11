Crafted with Care

Craft 14 Kitchen + Bar's rustic-chic environs is the perfect setting for its standout American food

By Bill Harris

I was eager to try Craft 14 Kitchen + Bar , owned and operated by Mario Lopez and Cristina Ramirez of Bianco Rosso fame. I had high expectations, and I was not disappointed.

Instead of a bread basket, diners are served a small aluminum bucket of highly addictive seasoned popcorn. There is beer on tap, bottled ale, and an edited wine list, but we opted for specialty cocktails, settling on a refreshing Aqua Fresca (cucumber vodka, fresh lemon and elderflower tonic) and the signature margarita (fresh lime juice and egg white.)The decor is rustic but funky and the mood is boisterous.

It was hard to choose from the long list of appetizers, so we shared three. The ricotta croquettes (apple wood bacon, tomato confit), seared tuna roll (cilantro, lime, avocado crèma), and classic lobster roll were standouts. When a server walked by with a cast-iron skillet bubbling with mac and cheese and an order of wood grilled fish tacos we swooned. Next time.

The wood-fired Craft 14 burger is served on a brioche bun with charred tomato, sliced pork, and a fried egg. Delicious! As was the chicken with homemade sausage served with cous-cous and gravy. Other notable entrees include shrimp kataifi, rack of lamb, pork chop schnitzel, branzino, and fried chicken and waffles.

Craft 14 Kitchen + Bar

5 River Rd.,

Wilton, CT

203-762-6275

craft14.com

$$$ Expensive