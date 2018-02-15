Old vs New

A restaurant comparison

By Julia Dixon

Photos by Matt Petricone

OLD

What’s the secret sauce to success at Jack’s Hot Dog Stand, North Adams – EST. 1917

Jeff Levanos owner

What was the initial business investment?

My grandmother had Atlanta Hot Dogs in this location. She brought my grandfather over to run her place, after her first husband moved back to Greece. I don’t know what he paid for rent back then. But I do know when he started he sold hot dogs and cigarettes. The hot dogs were a nickel apiece or two for seven cents.

What makes your menu stand out?

The menu stands out because it’s ridiculously simple. It’s fresh food, served hot, and is the cheapest we can get it.

How do you make a profit on such low-priced food?

My grandfather catered to the blue-collar worker because he was a very hard worker himself. Rather than have a bigger profit, he had a smaller profit and kept the repeat customers. Now, 100 years later, I own the building and there’s a lot less overhead. My grandfather told my father who told me, “This business is never going to make you rich. But if you take care of it, it will take care of you.”

How do you plan to weather customer lull?

I’ve never had a customer lull. Worst-case scenario I’d freeze my prices, and I’ve done that, especially during the early ’80s. When your profit is dealing with nickels and dimes, you’ve got to make sure that your costs stay the same.

What’s the secret sauce to success in this industry?

Oh, it’s simple. Everything with us is old school. Our hot dogs are the same recipe my grandfather and John Wohrle invented in 1921.

NEW

What’s the secret sauce to success at Battista’s Int’l House of Tacos, Pittsfield – EST. 2017

Huy Huynh owner

What was the initial business investment?

Not really much. I own this building, but it was an Italian restaurant that I took over and fixed it up a little bit.

What makes your menu stand out?

I didn’t want to make a Mexican taco. That wasn’t my goal. My goal was to do something different, almost like taking all the taco trucks of the country and putting them in one place.

How do you make a profit on such low-priced food?

I need to sell a lot of tacos in order to make a profit, but it’s the process that’s hard. Most taco places make the fillings ahead of time. Here, everything’s made to order. I’m thinking about putting up a little salad bar where people can put on their own toppings. So I make the proteins and customers put on whatever they want. It’s quicker but still fresh.

How do you plan to weather a customer lull?

The restaurant is kind of far away from downtown Pittsfield. Most people only have a half an hour for lunch, but it takes them 15 minutes just to get here. We need the volume. So I’m trying to make the process better and faster.

What’s the secret sauce to success in this industry?

I was in the restaurant business for many years, but my goal was to franchise. That’s why I came up with this idea. I didn’t want to do a full restaurant. I want to create a quality, self-serve restaurant.