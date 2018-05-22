Old vs New: Wedding Venues

Secret to success

By Julia Dixon

OLD

Seven Hills Inn wedding venue, Lenox

Est. 1951

Robin Gerson Wong co-owner

How many weddings do you need to host each year to do well?

On average, we do about 16 weddings. We only book one wedding a weekend, we are closed in the winter, and in July and August we run Seven Hills only as a bed and breakfast. As far as counting on the weddings to sustain us, that’s not something we really even thought about.

How do you compete with the many other weddings venues in the Bershires?

I don’t look at other venues as being competitive, I look at Seven Hills as being unique. Not only do we provide a beautiful ballroom, but we provide housing for guests so that no one needs to leave the premises. Plus, our historic mansion is one of the Berkshires’ gilded age homes.

What is your primary source of revenue?

Income comes from room rentals because we don’t provide catering or ancillary services other than breakfast.

What’s the most difficult expense to maintain?

It’s pretty evenly divided. We have large, 27-acre grounds and multiple buildings beyond the mansion. We have a carriage house, pool, and the Terrace Country Motel. It total, we have 44 rooms that all have to be maintained and kept up to snuff.

How have you responded to changes in wedding trends?

Listen to my brides and grooms. In the 10 years we have owned the property, we have seen different trends, from photobooths to interesting decorations. But Seven Hills Inn is so large that we can be flexible with the space.

NEW

Bloom Meadows wedding venue

EST. 2017

Sarah and Greg Holland co-owners

How many weddings do you need to host each year to do well?

Greg: While we could host more weddings and make more money, it would take away from our quality of life which is worth a lot to us. We have a goal of 30 weddings each year plus a handful of other events. That will pay the bills and allows us to put money away for the business and pay ourselves.

How do you compete with the other weddings venues in the Berkshires?

Sarah: I feel like we don’t compete, honestly. We’re different. Bloom Meadows is very casual, laid back, and outdoorsy. We have 70-plus acres, Greg’s put two or three miles of trails on the property, so guests can bring their dogs and hike for the weekend. Also, our packages include two preparation rooms so couples don’t have to rent a house or go to a hotel to get ready.

What is your primary source of revenue?

Greg: We don’t offer other services, just one flat rental fee. We include the chairs and furniture but we don’t have a liquor license or provide catering.

What’s the most difficult expense to maintain?

Greg: We’re brand new so our building is in good shape. Right now, maintaining the grounds are probably our highest costs.

How have you responded to changes in wedding trends?

Greg: We tried to construct a framework that is timeless to some extent. Sarah: That’s why we kept the building very neutral—we want to be able to change with the times.