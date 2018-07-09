Real Estate

New spaces, old faces

By Nichole Dupont

Blantyre Champagne Salon

Area businesses have been incubating—hibernating—for months, giving old, familiar places a facelift and reincarnation, as well as picking up shop and moving to bigger digs. Now at the summit of the busy season, these old/new businesses are ready, well, for business. In North Adams, on the Hoosic River and along the famed Mohawk Trail, the long-awaited, 48-room Tourists resort (formerly the Redwood Motel circa the 1950s) is now taking reservations for travelers who want a modern take on the motor lodge.

Another (multimillion dollar) facelift has taken shape at the Blantyre resort in Lenox, where a 30-seat underground “speakeasy” known simply as LaCave shares the same 110 gilded acres with a first-ever Dom Perignon champagne salon, as well as a re-imagined Riverview Cottage and The Cloister garden eatery. Also in Lenox, the former Church Street Café has a new face as White Iris, an Asian American eatery, complete with tiki bar, imagined by none other than chef Laura Shack, who also owns Firefly Gastropub & Catering Co. and co-owns 20 Railroad Public House and Dola Pizzeria Napoletana in Great Barrington.

Some businesses are busting at the seams, and have moved on to bigger and better spaces to accommodate that growth. Mad Macs, which sells and services Apple branded products, has jumped from North Street over to the Allendale Shopping Center in Pittsfield, and boasts an almost bespoke brick and mortar (and wood) space showcasing new gadgets and “evolution” cloud services. A north county staple, Brewhaha, located on Marshall Street in North Adams for the longest time, just opened in mid-June in the former West End Market building at 437 West Main St. Its baked and brewed offerings haven’t changed, thank goodness, and it’s open every day but Wednesday, 7-2. “We have a lot bigger space—double the size—and it’s an old-fashioned setting,” says owner/chef Barry Garton.

And Toonerville Trolley Records, formerly in Williamstown, also has set down new roots, with new owners, at the Norad Mill in North Adams, now known as Belltower Records. They will still be selling used, out of print records as well as new vinyl and CDs. Remember those?