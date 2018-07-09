Old vs New: Breweries

By Julia Dixon

OLD

Barrington Brewery & Restaurant, Great Barrington

(Photo: Gary Happ and Andrew Mankin)

Andrew Mankin co-owner

Why did you choose this location, and was it a good business decision?

The location came to me and my business partner Gary Happ because this restaurant was up for sale. The property was an old farm—it was the farm of the Crissey family dating back to the mid-1800s. The idea of putting a brewery in an old barn appealed to us. It’s a really nice location with lots of parking and right on Route 7.

At what point do you expect to see return on your investments?

We saw a decent return on our investment within a couple of years. We also just put in a big solar electric system which produces about 85 percent of all our electricity. We’re looking at a five- to six-year payback for that.

Which makes more money, and which is more scalable: retail or restaurant beer sales?

We’re happy we went with the brewpub model. Selling your beer right over the bar by the pint is where you’re going to make the most profit. The market has become very competitive with all the microbreweries that are out there trying to sell their beer to customers on liquor store shelves. If you’re not a big production brewery your wholesale margins are very tight.

How do you distinguish yourself in a saturated craft brew market?

Serving a local market is a big factor in our success. Our beer is really smooth and drinkable. It’s not angry beer.

NEW

Shire Breu-Hous Stationery Factory , Dalton

(Photo: Nick Walen and Andrew Crane)

Andrew Crane co-owner

Why did you choose this location, and was it a good business decision?

Steve Sears, the owner of The Stationery Factory, is a longtime family friend. He wanted a brewer in this building. He was over drinking some of my homebrew and asked me to open a brewery. I didn’t agree to it until I reconnected with Nick in 2014. The building adds a lot of ambiance, character, and meaning to what we’re doing, but there were monumental costs to working here.

When do you expect to see return on your investments?

Two to three years.

Which makes more money and which is more scalable: retail or restaurant beer sales?

The scalable question is pretty easy: definitely the beer production. As far as the income side of things, the margins are much better on the beer over the bar. But we’re also paying a lot of people to work in a restaurant. There’s a lot of labor going into beer production—Nick and I are the only people brewing, canning, and labeling it—but there’s very little additional cost so it’s not that expensive to make.

How do you distinguish yourself in a saturated craft brew market?

The Berkshires is really not a saturated market. There are about 75 breweries in Portland, Oregon, and the majority of them are brewpubs. That was a large part of why we went with the brewpub model—it’s more stable long-term if you do everything well. There aren’t a lot of local breweries here, but we try to focus on high quality beer made with as many local ingredients as possible.