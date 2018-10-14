Savor Local
TownVibe is proud to present four delicious, all inclusive culinary events
Events to Savor
Taste of Fairfield WinterFest, Fairfield, Jan 27
Savor Local, Norwalk, Mar 24
Savor Litchfield, Litchfield, Sep 8
Taste of Fairfield, Oct 6
“Sticks and Stones” Nicole Alger Explores the Beauty of Simplicity In a major diversion from her portraiture work, Washington and New York painter Nicole Alger’s newest collection consists...
Cost: Free
Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road, P.O. Box 1273
Washington, CT 06793
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library, Inc
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: SHARON A MORRISSEY
Website »
Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...
Cost: free
Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT 06759
View map »
More information
Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »
In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...
Cost: Free
Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View map »
