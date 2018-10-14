Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Savor Local

TownVibe is proud to present four delicious, all inclusive culinary events




Events to Savor

Taste of Fairfield WinterFest, Fairfield, Jan 27

Savor Local, Norwalk, Mar 24

Savor Litchfield, Litchfield, Sep 8

Taste of Fairfield, Oct 6

 

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Dr. James Aris

Sponsored profile––A local Dentist who combines art and science

Leaning into Learning

Sponsored - Liliana Doyon offers Emotionally Focused Therapy for couples and families

Ed Asner Brings Laughter to Town

This Emmy winner stars in "A Man and His Prostate" at the Ridgefield Playhouse––Sept 30

Award Winning Cynthia Erivo

Grammy & Tony winner sings pop and Broadway favs at the Ridgefield Playhouse––Sept 16

Fairfield Pets Rock!

Pet Photo Contest––Deadline Sept. 20, 2018

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2018

Today
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Sticks and Stones” Nicole Alger Explores the Beauty of Simplicity In a major diversion from her portraiture work, Washington and New York painter Nicole Alger’s newest collection consists...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road, P.O. Box 1273
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library, Inc
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: SHARON A MORRISSEY
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMFairfield Harvest Market & Dog Costume Parade

Free and open to the public Historic Old Town Hall Green in Fairfield The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce annual fall “Harvest Market” will be held on the Old Town Hall Green,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Old Town Hall Green
611 Old Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Chamber of Commerce
Telephone: 203-255-1011
Contact Name: Krista McCormack
Website »

More information
11:00 AM1st Annual Audubon Greenwich Bridal Fête

Fairfield County Wedding Concierge will host their very 1st curated bridal show at the Audubon Greenwich.  The Greenwich Bridal Fête will feature boutique wedding professionals and local wedding...

Cost: $10 advance purchase (online) $15 at the door

Where:
Audubon Greenwich
613 Riversville Rd
Greenwich , CT  06831
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County Wedding Concierge
Telephone: 203.864.5084
Contact Name: DIANA M. PALMENTIERO
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 5:30 PMLondon's National Theatre in HD: King Lear

Broadcast from London's West End, see Ian McKellen's 'extraordinarily moving portrayal' (Independent) of King Lear in cinemas. Chichester Festival Theatre's production received five-star reviews...

Cost: $17 adults / $10 everyone 21 and under

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413-528-0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:30 PMButchering/Meat Fabrication 101 with Steve Ford

Butchering/Meat Fabrication 101 with Steve Ford Professional butcher Steve Ford of Butcher's Best in Newtown, CT will demonstrate and simplify meat fabrication of a whole pig and the proper...

Cost: $110

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kim Prange
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMSherry in the Stacks with Marsha Malinowski

Join rare books and manuscript dealer, Marsha Malinowski, and discover the fascinating world of rare book collecting. As the former Senior Vice President in charge of books and manuscripts at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
2:00 PMArts and Crafts Festival Seeking Vendors

Seeking vendors for the 3rd annual Arts & Crafts Festival at Berkshire South Regional Community Center! Vendor acceptance deadline: October 24, 2018. This curated event brings together Berkshire...

Cost: Early bird fees: $40, event registration afterwards: $60

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 413.528.2810
Contact Name: Betty Banker
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Exhibition Opening and Reception for Helena Hernmarck: Weaving In Progress

Please join us to celebrate the opening of Helena Hernmarck: Weaving In Progress, the master weaver’s first solo museum exhibition in 20 years. During this exhibition the gallery space will...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMFall Open House

St Joseph High School is an independent, Catholic, college-preparatory school in Trumbull, CT. We are co-ed and serve 825 students from 36 towns around Connecticut.  Join Us on Saturday,...

Cost: 0

Where:
St Joseph High School
2320 Huntington Turnpike
Trumbull, CT  06611
View map »


Telephone: 203-378-9378 x308
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMWet Paint: Art Fresh from the Studio

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - Sunday, October 21, 2018, during regular library hours Pequot Library’s 21st Annual Art Show A Fundraiser for Pequot Library Featuring art by local and regional...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMConversations On the Green

Presents TRUTH DECAY: NATIONAL SECURITY IN THE AGE OF LIES with Former CIA Director Michael Hayden & National Security Expert Joe Cirincione Moderated by Jane Whitney, the...

Cost: $45 General Admission or $250 Angel Ticket

Where:
Bryan Memorial Town Hall
2 Bryan Hall Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Conversations On the Green
Telephone: 203-947-1968
Contact Name: Laura Neminski
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMMusic in Nature: Music on the Hill Chamber Chorus

Music on the Hill opens its fall season with Music in Nature, a concert of the Chamber Chorus -- 12 pro singers -- with artistic directors David H. Connell and Ellen Dickinson.  Dr. Connell...

Cost: $20 suggested donation

Where:
Wilton Presbyterian Church
48 New Canaan Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Music on the Hill
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMLisa Brody Opens in the Loft Gallery at The Smithy

The Loft Gallery welcomes an exhibit of large-scale landscape and gardenscape paintings by South Kent CT artist, Lisa Brody. This show opens on Saturday, September 1st, and runs through Sunday,...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMDrip Drop, Tick Tock

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents a new exhibition, “Drip Drop, Tick Tock” by regional artist, Joseph Fucigna. The show focuses on sculptures from the on-going Plastic Fencing...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housantonic Community College
900 Lafayette Blvd.
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Telephone: 120-333-25052
Contact Name: Robin Zella

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMSKYWATCH REPRISE

  On Sunday evening, 14 October, the Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust, and Woodcock...

Cost: Free

Where:
Slaughter Field
corner Nod Hill & Piper's Hill Roads
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Conservation Commission
Telephone: 203 210-5240
Contact Name: Jackie Algon
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMSKYWATCH REPRISE

Skywatch Reprise   On Sunday evening, 14 October, the Conservation Commission, in collaboration with Norwalk River Watershed Association, Wilton Garden Club, Wilton Land Conservation Trust,...

Cost: Free

Where:
Slaughter Field
corner of Nod Hill & Piper's Hill Rd
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Wilton Conservation Commission
Telephone: 203-210-5240
Contact Name: Jackie Algon
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
Luigi Pirandello's Naked

“How could I invent you if you didn’t exist?” Hailed as one of the great playwrights of all-time, Nobel Prize-winner Luigi Pirandello’s Naked, in a new version...

Cost: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01226
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire Theatre Group
Telephone: 141-399-74444
Contact Name: Katie Brumfield
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Sticks and Stones” Nicole Alger Explores the Beauty of Simplicity In a major diversion from her portraiture work, Washington and New York painter Nicole Alger’s newest collection consists...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road, P.O. Box 1273
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library, Inc
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: SHARON A MORRISSEY
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
2:00 PMArts and Crafts Festival Seeking Vendors

Seeking vendors for the 3rd annual Arts & Crafts Festival at Berkshire South Regional Community Center! Vendor acceptance deadline: October 24, 2018. This curated event brings together Berkshire...

Cost: Early bird fees: $40, event registration afterwards: $60

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 413.528.2810
Contact Name: Betty Banker
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
1:15 PM - 2:00 PMAdventures In Art: Reception and Children’s Art Show

Capture the imagination of your preschooler by exploring great artists and their masterpieces. Each week, children ages 3-5 will be introduced to one of the world’s great artists through...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMDrip Drop, Tick Tock

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents a new exhibition, “Drip Drop, Tick Tock” by regional artist, Joseph Fucigna. The show focuses on sculptures from the on-going Plastic Fencing...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housantonic Community College
900 Lafayette Blvd.
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Telephone: 120-333-25052
Contact Name: Robin Zella

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMWet Paint: Art Fresh from the Studio

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - Sunday, October 21, 2018, during regular library hours Pequot Library’s 21st Annual Art Show A Fundraiser for Pequot Library Featuring art by local and regional...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPink Martini

Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for an Italian wine tasting by Pera Wines and an art exhibit! Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz and...

Cost: $67.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 5:00 PMOil Painting Class "Finding Your Way"

Students will stretch their imagination while strengthening skills through the process of painting. Various approaches to painting will be encouraged: experimentation of techniques and ideas, trial...

Cost: $250.00

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 186-056-78302
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Voice-Over Class

In what could be the one of most enlightening 2 hours you’ve ever spent, your instructor, Justine Reiss will show you how YOU could actually begin using your speaking voice for commercials,...

Cost: $31/$24 for Senior/Disablity

Where:
East Ridge Middle School
10 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Voice-Over Class

In what could be the one of most enlightening 2 hours you’ve ever spent, your instructor, Justine Reiss will show you how YOU could actually begin using your speaking voice for commercials,...

Cost: $31/$24 for Senior/Disablity

Where:
East Ridge Middle School
10 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
Luigi Pirandello's Naked

“How could I invent you if you didn’t exist?” Hailed as one of the great playwrights of all-time, Nobel Prize-winner Luigi Pirandello’s Naked, in a new version...

Cost: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01226
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire Theatre Group
Telephone: 141-399-74444
Contact Name: Katie Brumfield
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Sticks and Stones” Nicole Alger Explores the Beauty of Simplicity In a major diversion from her portraiture work, Washington and New York painter Nicole Alger’s newest collection consists...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road, P.O. Box 1273
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library, Inc
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: SHARON A MORRISSEY
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
2:00 PMArts and Crafts Festival Seeking Vendors

Seeking vendors for the 3rd annual Arts & Crafts Festival at Berkshire South Regional Community Center! Vendor acceptance deadline: October 24, 2018. This curated event brings together Berkshire...

Cost: Early bird fees: $40, event registration afterwards: $60

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 413.528.2810
Contact Name: Betty Banker
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMDrip Drop, Tick Tock

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents a new exhibition, “Drip Drop, Tick Tock” by regional artist, Joseph Fucigna. The show focuses on sculptures from the on-going Plastic Fencing...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housantonic Community College
900 Lafayette Blvd.
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Telephone: 120-333-25052
Contact Name: Robin Zella

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMDon’t Shrug It Off: Shoulder Injury Treatment & Prevention – A Community Education Program presented by HSS Stamford

Join us for a FREE lecture! Is your shoulder stiff, sore or weak? Shoulder problems are common and frequently caused by athletic activities that include repetitive or excessive overhead...

Cost: Free

Where:
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: HSS Stamford
Telephone: 203-705-2956
Contact Name: Pamela Villagomez
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMEric Johnson: Ah Via Musicom

Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity Critically acclaimed guitarist Eric Johnson is touring in celebration of his 1990 release Ah Via Musicom, which was certified platinum plus and launched...

Cost: $46

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 7:00 PMPortfolio Review Day

Curious about the process of applying to and attending an art school? Share your portfolio with admissions representatives from leading art colleges and universities such as Pratt, Maryland...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Luigi Pirandello's Naked

“How could I invent you if you didn’t exist?” Hailed as one of the great playwrights of all-time, Nobel Prize-winner Luigi Pirandello’s Naked, in a new version...

Cost: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01226
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire Theatre Group
Telephone: 141-399-74444
Contact Name: Katie Brumfield
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMWet Paint: Art Fresh from the Studio

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - Sunday, October 21, 2018, during regular library hours Pequot Library’s 21st Annual Art Show A Fundraiser for Pequot Library Featuring art by local and regional...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 1:30 PMHistory Bites Lunchtime Chat: Discovering the Jewish History of Bridgeport and Fairfield

Learn about the history of Jewish communities in Fairfield County from colonial times to the present with a presentation from the Jewish Historical Society of Fairfield County and Fairfield Museum...

Cost: Members: Free; Non-Members: $5

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield Museum and History Center
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMThe Electrification of the New Haven Railroad

This presentation will cover the pioneering, hi-voltage AC electrification of the New Haven Railroad (NHRR) from its initial installation in 1907 to where it is today. This will include the power...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
2:00 PMArts and Crafts Festival Seeking Vendors

Seeking vendors for the 3rd annual Arts & Crafts Festival at Berkshire South Regional Community Center! Vendor acceptance deadline: October 24, 2018. This curated event brings together Berkshire...

Cost: Early bird fees: $40, event registration afterwards: $60

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 413.528.2810
Contact Name: Betty Banker
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMLecture: The Representation of Africa in Western Art

Dr. Scott Lacy, Professor of Sociology and Anthropology, Fairfield University, will present a lecture titled The Representation of Africa in Western Art in the Diffley Board Room in Bellarmine...

Cost: Free

Where:
Diffley Board Room, Bellarmine Hall
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. For more information and to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 E Post Road
White Plains, NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-997-6700
Contact Name: Toyae Liverpool
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMDrip Drop, Tick Tock

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents a new exhibition, “Drip Drop, Tick Tock” by regional artist, Joseph Fucigna. The show focuses on sculptures from the on-going Plastic Fencing...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housantonic Community College
900 Lafayette Blvd.
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Telephone: 120-333-25052
Contact Name: Robin Zella

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Sticks and Stones” Nicole Alger Explores the Beauty of Simplicity In a major diversion from her portraiture work, Washington and New York painter Nicole Alger’s newest collection consists...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road, P.O. Box 1273
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library, Inc
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: SHARON A MORRISSEY
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMThe Letters Project

This promises to be a delightful, entertaining, thought provoking evening as John Fabiana and special guests bring an extraordinary collection of letters to life.  “War letters, letters...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield Community Center
421 Bantam Rd.
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Community Center
Telephone: 860-567-8302
Contact Name: Litchfield Community Center
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM21 under 21 Artist Reception

Meet the artists featured in the "21 Under 21" exhibition. Free and open to the public. Light refreshments served.

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMTrust Your Gut

Trust Your Gut is a three-part approach to supporting healthy digestion and gut health sponsored by MegaFood. Learn to trust your gut with supportive lifestyle practices, foods, and supplements to...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMPainting Uncorked with Allison Meyler

Registration required at shop.aldrichart.org   Back by popular demand! Enjoy an evening of painting paired with wine, light hors d’oeuvres, and great conversation with painter and Ridgefield...

Cost: $25; $20 member

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMWet Paint: Art Fresh from the Studio

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - Sunday, October 21, 2018, during regular library hours Pequot Library’s 21st Annual Art Show A Fundraiser for Pequot Library Featuring art by local and regional...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
Luigi Pirandello's Naked

“How could I invent you if you didn’t exist?” Hailed as one of the great playwrights of all-time, Nobel Prize-winner Luigi Pirandello’s Naked, in a new version...

Cost: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01226
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire Theatre Group
Telephone: 141-399-74444
Contact Name: Katie Brumfield
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Sticks and Stones” Nicole Alger Explores the Beauty of Simplicity In a major diversion from her portraiture work, Washington and New York painter Nicole Alger’s newest collection consists...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road, P.O. Box 1273
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library, Inc
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: SHARON A MORRISSEY
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMDrip Drop, Tick Tock

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents a new exhibition, “Drip Drop, Tick Tock” by regional artist, Joseph Fucigna. The show focuses on sculptures from the on-going Plastic Fencing...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housantonic Community College
900 Lafayette Blvd.
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Telephone: 120-333-25052
Contact Name: Robin Zella

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMArt in Focus: Gio/Dan (Liberia), Male Figure, 1933 or earlier

Each event in our Art in Focus series offers an opportunity for an hour of close looking and informal discussion around a single work of art, led by Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo. On...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bellarmine Hall Galleries
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046

More information
2:00 PMArts and Crafts Festival Seeking Vendors

Seeking vendors for the 3rd annual Arts & Crafts Festival at Berkshire South Regional Community Center! Vendor acceptance deadline: October 24, 2018. This curated event brings together Berkshire...

Cost: Early bird fees: $40, event registration afterwards: $60

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 413.528.2810
Contact Name: Betty Banker
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:30 PMEvening for Educators: Close Looking and Reflective Listening

Using the current exhibition, The Domestic Plane: New Perspectives on Tabletop Art, renowned museum educator Jessica Sack, the Jan and Frederick Mayer Senior Associate Curator of Public Education...

Cost: Free; registration encouraged at shop.aldrichart.org

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMField of Dreams (1989)

Kevin Costner stars as Ray Kinsella in this 1989 sports fantasy favorite by Phil Alden Robinsin. Sponsored by Buchwald

Cost: $5 kids $8 adults

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413-528-0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMSip and Paint

Looking for a fun night out? Create your own masterpiece at Pequot Library with Fairfield Warde High School art teacher Julianne Warfield. Bring a friend, your favorite wine, and relax! Your...

Cost: $35 per person

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Luigi Pirandello's Naked

“How could I invent you if you didn’t exist?” Hailed as one of the great playwrights of all-time, Nobel Prize-winner Luigi Pirandello’s Naked, in a new version...

Cost: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01226
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire Theatre Group
Telephone: 141-399-74444
Contact Name: Katie Brumfield
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMWet Paint: Art Fresh from the Studio

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - Sunday, October 21, 2018, during regular library hours Pequot Library’s 21st Annual Art Show A Fundraiser for Pequot Library Featuring art by local and regional...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 6:00 PMScrabble Club

Learn winning plays, key strategies, and new vocabulary in a fun and friendly environment. For grades 3-12. The club is taught by Dusty Brown, who competed in both the 2017 North American Scrabble...

Cost: $125 per student

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PMArts and Crafts Festival Seeking Vendors

Seeking vendors for the 3rd annual Arts & Crafts Festival at Berkshire South Regional Community Center! Vendor acceptance deadline: October 24, 2018. This curated event brings together Berkshire...

Cost: Early bird fees: $40, event registration afterwards: $60

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 413.528.2810
Contact Name: Betty Banker
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMWhat is Ayurvedic Medicine and How Does it Compare with Western Allopathic Medicine?

Ayurveda is thought to be the world’s oldest healing system and is referred to as “mother of all sciences.” It encompasses life in its totality and epitomizes a true body-mind approach to...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
3:45 PM - 4:45 PMKids Cooking Club

Join us after school on Fridays for Kids’ Cooking Club. Kids will learn to make simple and seasonal no-bake snacks that are perfect for a lunch box! Kids will make and eat their creations during...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMDrip Drop, Tick Tock

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents a new exhibition, “Drip Drop, Tick Tock” by regional artist, Joseph Fucigna. The show focuses on sculptures from the on-going Plastic Fencing...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housantonic Community College
900 Lafayette Blvd.
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Telephone: 120-333-25052
Contact Name: Robin Zella

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSlow Medicine & Music

On Fri Oct 19, from 7-9 pm, at the Open Center in NYC, Bedford-based doctor Michael Finkelstein MD joins forces with NYC opera singer Donatella Moltisanti (featured...

Cost: $45.00

Where:
New York Open Center
22 E 30th St
New York, NY  10016
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMWet Paint: Art Fresh from the Studio

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - Sunday, October 21, 2018, during regular library hours Pequot Library’s 21st Annual Art Show A Fundraiser for Pequot Library Featuring art by local and regional...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPhil Vassar: Crank Up The Sun Tour

Country songwriter and performer Phil Vassar returns to The Playhouse! Vassar has released 9 critically-acclaimed albums, was the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Male Vocalist, two-time...

Cost: $50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Sticks and Stones” Nicole Alger Explores the Beauty of Simplicity In a major diversion from her portraiture work, Washington and New York painter Nicole Alger’s newest collection consists...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road, P.O. Box 1273
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library, Inc
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: SHARON A MORRISSEY
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 10:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information
Luigi Pirandello's Naked

“How could I invent you if you didn’t exist?” Hailed as one of the great playwrights of all-time, Nobel Prize-winner Luigi Pirandello’s Naked, in a new version...

Cost: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01226
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire Theatre Group
Telephone: 141-399-74444
Contact Name: Katie Brumfield
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

“Sticks and Stones” Nicole Alger Explores the Beauty of Simplicity In a major diversion from her portraiture work, Washington and New York painter Nicole Alger’s newest collection consists...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road, P.O. Box 1273
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library, Inc
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: SHARON A MORRISSEY
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:15 PMMet Opera Live in HD: Saint-Saëns’s Samson et Dalila

Saint-Saëns’s biblical epic Samson et Dalila stars Elīna Garanča and Roberto Alagna in the title roles; the pair was last seen together by HD audiences in the acclaimed 2010 transmission of...

Cost: $25 adults / $10 everyone 21 and under

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413-528-0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMFamily Day: Arts of Liberia

Please join us on Saturday, October 20, for Family Day: Arts of Liberia. Family Day activities include arts & crafts and a child friendly gallery tour designed for ages 4-10. Session 1: 1 - 2:30...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThird Saturdays

10 am to 12 noon; children ages 2 to 5 1 to 3 pm; children ages 6 to 10   Visit The Aldrich for FREE the Third Saturday of each month! See the latest in contemporary art and participate in...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PMArts and Crafts Festival Seeking Vendors

Seeking vendors for the 3rd annual Arts & Crafts Festival at Berkshire South Regional Community Center! Vendor acceptance deadline: October 24, 2018. This curated event brings together Berkshire...

Cost: Early bird fees: $40, event registration afterwards: $60

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 413.528.2810
Contact Name: Betty Banker
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMDamn Fine Comedy Showcase

This unique event features EIGHT stand-up comics, who regularly perform in venues such as the Greenwich Village Comedy Club, Dangerfield’s and Comic Strip Live - all performing live on the stage...

Cost: $30/person general seating; $60/person table seating

Where:
Lewisboro Library
15 Main Street
South Salem, NY  10590
View map »


Sponsor: Lewisboro Library
Telephone: 914-875-9004
Contact Name: Liz Gabriele
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 6:00 PMArt That Speaks, a Walk Unafraid/For Freedoms Show

Art That Speaks: Exhibition and Opening Exhibition October 1-November 15, 2018 Artist Reception: October 8, 4pm to 6pm.Fuel Bistro​, 293 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230 Gabrielle...

Cost: free

Where:
Fuel Bistro
293 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Walk Unafraid
Telephone: 413 717 0031
Contact Name: Gabrielle Senza
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PMWet Paint: Art Fresh from the Studio

Sunday, October 14, 2018 - Sunday, October 21, 2018, during regular library hours Pequot Library’s 21st Annual Art Show A Fundraiser for Pequot Library Featuring art by local and regional...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRecent Work: Michael Quadland

A month-long show of recent work by Litchfield-based artist Michael Quadland at George Home in Washington Depot, opens Saturday September 29th. Artist reception on Saturday October...

Cost: free

Where:
George Home
4 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: George Home
Telephone: (860) 868-0323
Contact Name: Bruce Glickman
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMA Regional Culinary Viaggio Through Italy with Julia della Croce.

A Regional Culinary Viaggio Through Italy with Julia della Croce. Demonstration Class Under Julia’s expert tutelage, our menu will meander through the less touristy regions of Italy:...

Cost: $115

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
NEW MILFORD, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kim Prange
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMMeet the Maker with Saltbox Press

The Smithy will host a Meet the Maker Event with Lynda Campbell, owner of Saltbox Press in Ridgefield, CT. Lynda will share her story behind her beautifully crafted line of...

Cost: free

Where:
The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston , CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 6:00 PMTaconic Opera - Double-bill for double the pleasure: Gianni Schicchi and Cavalleria Rusticana, October 20 & 21

Taconic Opera celebrate its 21thseason with another exciting event in October, bringing together two of the most popular one-act operas ever composed:  Giacomo Puccini’s Gianna Schicchi...

Cost: $32-$67; $7 senior discounts; $15 students all seats; family of 4 (any age) $85

Where:
Yorktown Stage
1974 Commerce St
Entrance Veteran's Road
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Sponsor: Hudson Chorale
Telephone: 855-886-7372
Contact Name: Dan Montez
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMAll Ages Open Mic

Calling all Kids, Teens and Adults!  Join us for our NEW All Ages Open Mic! All styles are welcome:  Singer/songwriter, Classical, Rock, Hip Hop, Jazz... if you are music to share,...

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Where:
Enchanted Garden Studio Two
529 Ethan Allen Highway
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMDrip Drop, Tick Tock

The Housatonic Museum of Art presents a new exhibition, “Drip Drop, Tick Tock” by regional artist, Joseph Fucigna. The show focuses on sculptures from the on-going Plastic Fencing...

Cost: Free

Where:
Housantonic Community College
900 Lafayette Blvd.
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Telephone: 120-333-25052
Contact Name: Robin Zella

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:45 PMCamille Thurman with the Darrell Green Trio

Following her memorable performance at our 2017 Jazz Festival, acclaimed by Downbeat Magazine as a “rising star” singer with “soulful inflection and remarkable,...

Cost: $25, $40, $55, $70

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
8:15 PMMasters School Open House

Open House - the Masters School  To learn more about how you can give your child the Masters advantage, visit our Open House on October 20: grades 5-8 at 9:00 AM, grades 9-12 at 1:30...

Cost: free

Where:
The Masters School
49 Clinton Avenue
Dobbs Ferry, NY  10522
View map »


Telephone: 914 479 6420
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Fairfield Uncorked Wine Festival in The Warehouse at FTC

It’s wine o’clock somewhere! GoodWorks Entertainment invites all wine aficionados to swirl, sip, and savor at their second annual wine festival, Fairfield Uncorked Wine Festival (FKA...

Cost: Early Bird: $55 / Regular: $65 / Day Of: $75; Members Save:$5 - $10 /tckt

Where:
The Warehouse at FTC
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
Ari Hest at FTC StageOne

What happens when you mix the vocal style of an artist like Michael McDonald with the more modern passions of musical storytellers like Andrew Ripp or Matthew Mayfield? You get a rich, audible...

Cost: $25/ticket; Members Save: $3/ticket

Where:
StageOne at FTC
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMShoplift Saturday at Earth Animal

Shoplifters WELCOME at Earth Animal! Earth Animal in Westport, CT will be opening it's doors on Oct. 20, 27 and Nov. 3rd for your pup! We offer full approval to sniff, sneak and swipe ONE...

Cost: FREE

Where:
606 Post Road East
Westport, CT  06880


Sponsor: Earth Animal
Telephone: 917 363 5345
Contact Name: Brooke Valenti
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market

The Farm-Fresh Market was created in 2007 with 15 local vendors, and has grown over the years to become a staple of the Litchfield Hills community throughout all seasons. We were so proud to be...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Center School Parking Lot
Woodruff Lane
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Telephone: 860-567-3871
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMHome Energy Savings at the Take It or Leave It Shed

Looking for a new lampshade? Interested in a free office supplies? How about a Lego set? It's all here for the taking at Bedford 2020's Take It Or Leave It Shed! If the thought of more...

Cost: 0

Where:
Take it or Leave it Shed
Bedford Hills Train Station Parking Lot
Bedford Hills, NY
View map »


Sponsor: Energize Bedford
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Top of the Hill"New painitngs by Brian Rutenberg

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Top of the Hill: New Paintings,” a solo exhibition featuring new work by Brian Rutenberg. The show will open with a reception for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 10:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information
Luigi Pirandello's Naked

“How could I invent you if you didn’t exist?” Hailed as one of the great playwrights of all-time, Nobel Prize-winner Luigi Pirandello’s Naked, in a new version...

Cost: $52

Where:
The Unicorn Theatre
6 East Street
Stockbridge, MA  01226
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire Theatre Group
Telephone: 141-399-74444
Contact Name: Katie Brumfield
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags