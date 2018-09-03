Leaning into Learning

Sponsored - Liliana Doyon offers Emotionally Focused Therapy for couples and families

Liliana Doyon is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with 12 years of experience working with individuals, couples, and families. Certified in Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) she is committed to returning stability, hope, and purpose into people’s lives.

What led you to become a therapist?

I have always been passionate in learning about myself, which led me to want to help others. Emotionally Focused Therapy has helped me in my relationships, and I became passionate about helping others build stronger bonds, too.

How is EFT different from other methods of therapy?

Emotionally Focused Therapy is the only couples therapy model that is an evidence-based approach. It focuses on restructuring the bond between a couple and helping them understand the negative cycle and unconscious blocks that prevent them from communicating effectively.

What are the biggest misconceptions about therapy?

Therapy has a stigma that it’s only for people with mental disorders, however more healthy people are now seeking therapy to help expand their emotional awareness and repair issues quicker. A majority of people in high-performing careers in the corporate, athletic, and celebrity world routinely participate in therapy to optimize their lives and performance in their personal and professional lives. People are also leaning more into learning about their emotions and how to handle them effectively without the use of pharmaceutical drugs.

How does couples therapy differ from individual therapy?

Individual therapy is usually for people who are seeking long-term therapy, have a history of trauma or issues within their relationships that can’t resolve through couples therapy or family therapy. Couples therapy is for people that want to get a better understanding of their relationship dynamics and work together. Couples therapy also challenges misconceptions in the moment, which often are the reason couples get stuck in negative cycles longer. As a therapist, my work revolves around catching the unconscious block that results in couples creating a distance in their relationship.

What are the benefits?

Couples who complete the therapy process can expect an increase in happiness, enhanced sense of safety and security, resolve conflicts more quickly, and fully understand and support each other. Research studies find that 70 to 75 percent of couples move from distress to recovery and 90 percent show significant improvement.

When should a couple consider seeking therapy?

Couples who recognize that they get stuck in the same negative patterns when they argue, couples who can’t reconnect after a fight, and individuals who feel alone or distant with their partners should get therapy sooner than later. The longer a couple waits to seek help, the harder it becomes to repair.

How can you help families?

Families usually seek help when there is a major transition, like children entering school, teenage years, a major move, children leaving the home, occupational changes, death of a family member, or a divorce. Families who attend therapy are able to recognize the patterns that cause distance, arguments, or separation quicker and learn the skills to communicate better and feel closer to one another.

What else should we know about your practice?

I am committed to expanding the knowledge of Emotionally Focused Therapy and in conjunction with The New York Center of Emotionally Focused Therapy, I am providing a training video series for clinicians in the area to learn more about this model and how to help the couples they work with.

