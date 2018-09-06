Ed Asner Brings Laughter to Town

WIN TICKETS––This Emmy winner stars in "A Man And His Prostate" at the Ridgefield Playhouse––Sept 30

**Exclusive for Townvibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see "Ed Asner: A Man and His Prostate" at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, September 30 at 4pm - Simply go to our Facebook post about it and make a comment.

The show is a compelling comedy stage-play and true life experience of hilarious magnitude, starring Ed Asner and written by Emmy Award-winner Ed Weinberger.

Ed Weinberger is a fortunate man. Not only did he survive a bout with bladder stones and his prostate while in Italy, he has Ed Asner – raconteur extraordinaire – on hand to tell the tale. Asner, who has never shaken the curmudgeon personality that won us all over on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, executes this task so well that it is only when you read the fine print that you realize that A Man And His Prostate is not Asner’s personal story. And in spite of the odd/serious nature of the subject at hand, this is a damn funny show. The combination of Weinberger’s writing and Asner’s delivery is a winner.

Watch video!