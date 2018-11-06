Bebe Neuwirth Sings...and Dishes

WIN TICKETS - The popular star shares stories and belts out great songs at the Ridgefield Playhouse Sat Nov 10

By Laurie Newkirk

**Exclusive for Townvibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see Bebe Neuwirth: Stories and Piano perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Saturday, November 10 at 8pm. - To enter simply go to the post about her on our Facebook page and make comment.

From her Broadway debut in A Chorus Line to Chicago, Cheers, Frasier and Madame Secretary, Neuwirth’s career has been distinguished in theatre, television and film. In this special performance, “Stories With Piano,” she and accompanist Scott Cady perform a collection of musical tales.

Born in New Jersey in 1958, Bebe Neuwirth studied dance at the Juilliard School in New York City before making her professional debut in a touring company of A Chorus Line in 1980. She won a 1986 Tony Award for her role in Sweet Charity. That same year, she made her TV debut on the hit sitcom Cheers as Lilith Sternin-Crane, wife of Dr. Frasier Crane. Neuwirth later returned to Broadway, earning another Tony for Chicago in 1997.

Enjoy the show and as a bonus at 7:15pm there is complimentary wine tasting in the lobby so you can try some great vintages offered by Treasury Wine Estates, a Global Wine Company.