Award Winning Cynthia Erivo

WIN TICKETS––Grammy & Tony winner sings pop and Broadway favs at the Ridgefield Playhouse––Sept 16




**Exclusive for Townvibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see Cynthia Erivo perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, September 16 at 7:30pm - Simply go to our Facebook post about it and make a comment.

Cynthia Erivo rose to fame with her star-making performance as Celie in the hit Broadway revival of The Color Purple, earning Tony, Grammy and Emmy Awards all in the same year! Backed by a 5-piece band, Erivo will sing Broadway and pop songs from shows and artists including The Color Purple, The Wiz, Annie Lennox, Etta James, The Beatles, Aerosmith, Aretha Franklin, Ariana Grande and more!

A new name to many at the time of her debut in The Color Purple, the Nigerian-British actor and singer quickly caught the attention of Broadway fans, critics and celebrities alike. Oprah Winfrey, Anna Wintour, and Diane Von Furstenburg are just a few of those who sing Erivo’s praises, with Oprah calling Erivo’s performance as Celie “transcendent.” Erivo performed alongside John Legend at the 2017 Grammy Awards and performed at The 39th annual Kennedy Center Honors.

All ticket holders of this show will be entered in a raffle to win the opportunity to drive a BMW for a weekend, courtesy of BMW of Ridgefield.

September 2018

Today
7:00 AM - 6:00 PMLime Rock Park's Historic Festival 36

2018 Labor Day Weekend Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday, Aug. 30 - Sept. 3, 2018 Now in its 36th year, the Historic Festival at Lime Rock Park has been a time-honored tradition...

Cost: $50

Where:
Lime Rock Park
60 White Hollow Road
Lakeville, CT  06039
View map »


Sponsor: Lime Rock Park
Telephone: 860-435-5000
Contact Name: Marlane White
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMLyndhurst Mansion Tours

Take a one-hour guided tour of the historic Lyndhurst mansion overlooking the Hudson River. The Gothic Revival mansion has been used as a movie set for six major motion pictures...

Cost: $18

Where:
Lyndhurst
635 S. Broadway
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:15 PMRockefeller Estate Tours

Kykuit, a hilltop paradise, is now a historic site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, was home to four generations of the Rockefeller family. Read our review of...

Cost: $25

Where:
Kykuit
381 N. Broadway
Sleepy Hollow, NY  10591
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Culper Ring: The Spies of George Washington

A series of graphic novel-style panels designed by illustrator Kirk Manley tells the dramatic story of the spy ring that operated between New York City, Long Island, and Fairfield during the...

Cost: Members: Free; Adults: $5; Seniors & Students: $3; children 5 and under: Free.

Where:
Fairfield Museum
370 Beach Rd
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe 58th Annual Mark Twain Library Book Fair

The Mark Twain Library Book Fair is the oldest – and one of the largest – in New England. The Library was founded by Samuel Clemens – Mark Twain, himself -- in 1908. Twain moved...

Cost: FREE (except $20 Early Buying Charge from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday 8/31)

Where:
The Redding Community Center
37 Lonetown Rd (Route 107)
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMLitchfield Farmers Market

Since 2007, the Litchfield Hills Farm-Fresh Market has hosted over 15 vendors, farmers, bakers, chefs, artists and makers from throughout Northwest Connecticut. Visitors to the market will find...

Cost: free

Where:
Center School, Litchfield
West & Woodruff Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Farmers Market
Telephone: (860) 000-0000
Contact Name: Kay Carroll, Market Master
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:15 PMFree Outdoor Nature Classes for kids ages 1-6

Fall is quickly approaching and what better way to enjoy this beautiful season than by fostering your child's love of learning in nature?!? Tinkergarten classes are now being offered in...

Cost: Free

Where:
Address provided upon registration
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Tinkergarten
Telephone: 914-815-1769
Contact Name: Dawn Jolly
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM"Two Points of View" Paintings by Joan Morosani & Susan Spencer

Joan Morosani and Susan Spencer are excited and honored to be showing together for the third time at OWL. They draw from different approaches and traditions, but feel that their paintings perfectly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 860-567-8030
Contact Name: Victoria Kiszka
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMLisa Brody Opens in the Loft Gallery at The Smithy

The Loft Gallery welcomes an exhibit of large-scale landscape and gardenscape paintings by South Kent CT artist, Lisa Brody. This show opens on Saturday, September 1st, and runs through Sunday,...

Cost: free

Where:
Loft Gallery at The Smithy
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery at The Smithy
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMArtWalk 2018

The streets of Ridgefield will once again come alive when Art Walk 2018kicks off on Friday, August 24 and runs through Saturday, September 8, 2018.  This is Ridgefield Guild of...

Cost: 0.00

Where:
Downtown Streets of Ridgefield
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Patty Short
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMTriple The Fun

Scott Bond is pleased to announce three events to be celebrated with an opening reception on Friday August 24 from 6-8pm at “Byrde + the b” a full service hair salon, art gallery and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
MAQUETTE: The Art of the Mode

Opening Reception: August 11, 4-6pm. This event is free and open to the public. MAQUETTE: The Art of the Model is an exhibition of maquettes or models by many of the sculptors currently...

Where:
Washington Art Association
Gallery 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza
Washington Depot, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
A Century of Style: 1860 – 1960

Inspired by the upcoming New York Fashion Week (September 5 - 12), the Wilton Historical Society is presenting a fashion exhibition "A Century of Style: 1860 - 1960", which will run...

Cost: suggested donation of $5 for non-member adults is welcomed

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery

Washington Photographer Philip Dutton’s dramatic photos document The Chief Bigfoot Memorial Ride of 1990, a momentous event that helped commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Massacre at...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 186-086-87586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 11:45 PMCall for Entries – WET PAINT: Art Fresh from the Studio

Deadline: September 15, 2018, 11:59 p.m. 21st Annual Pequot Library Art Show, WET PAINT: Art Fresh from the Studio - October 14-21, 2018 Submit your best works for consideration. Cash prizes...

Cost: $35.00

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Caroline Crawford
Website »

More information
10:00 AMNorwalk Now Presents Bicycles & Brunch

First stop—Pedego, where you and your friends explore the waterfront roadways, picturesque winding routes north of the shoreline, and everything in between on a Pedego Electric Bike....

Cost: $50

Where:
Meet-up at Pedego
50 Water St
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:30 AM - 12:15 PMFamily Gallery Tours

The Bruce Museum welcomes you and your child between the ages 6 and 10 on family gallery tours, which take place every Sunday. Free with Museum admission.

Cost: $10 adults, $8 students/seniors, free for members and children under 5

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 3:30 PMJewish Fest

Chabad of Northwest CT invites you to the 22nd Annual Jewishfest Labor Day Weekend! Featuring New York Style Kosher Deli & Israeli Delicacies food, crafts, Judaica and...

Cost: $10 Until 8/19 $15 until 9/2 $20 at the door

Where:
White Memorial
80 Whitehall Road
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM1750 Ogden House Tours

Open Sundays beginning June 3 – September 30. This saltbox house was built in 1750 for David Ogden at the time of his marriage to Jane Sturges. For the next 125 years it was home for the...

Cost: Admission is $5, $3 Students & Seniors; Free for Members.

Where:
Ogden House
1520 Bronson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
National Geographic Photo Ark

The traveling National Geographic exhibition, “National Geographic Photo Ark,” opens at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, on June 2, 2018. Featuring the work of National Geographic...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

