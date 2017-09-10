Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

They Came, They Ate, They Drank

Sold Out Crowd to the Taste of Litchfield Culinary Event




TownVibe and Litchfield Magazine held the Taste of Litchfield event at South Farms in Morris on September 10. “We were thrilled to have over 500 guests enjoyed the bounty provided by local food and drink makers,” said Geoffrey Morris, Townvibe publisher. “People had a great time.”

Foodies and other fun-loving folk gathered to taste and sip from more than twenty restaurants, caterers, and beverage makers from the Litchfield are a, all in the beautiful surroundings of South Farms in Morris. In addition to fine cuisine, craft cocktails, and sweets, Switch Factory performed live music and a roving magician entertained the crowd.

The purveyors were @ the Corner, Amanda Bakes, BritsBrand, Ciesco Catering, Da Capo Restaurant, Hidden Valley Eatery, John’s Cafe, La Molisana Sausage, Litchfield Distillery, Marketplace Woodbury, Meraki, New Morning Catering, Nine Main, Saltwater Grille, Spring Hill Vineyards, White Horse Pub, and Winvian Farm.

They served up delicious tastes such as heirloom tomato and feta salad, shrimp topped gazpacho, duck canapes, and English trifle. The event also featured various cocktails and spirits to create the perfect ensemble—Waldingfield Farm’s bloody mary mix paired perfectly with Litchfield Distillery’s vodka.

A chance to win contest was held to raise funds for St. Michael’s Food Pantry in Litchfield. Bidders bought their chance to win spa gift certificates from Winvian Farm Spa, a manicure/pedicure from The Litchfield Hills Spa, items from Byrde + the b salon, wine from Spring Hill Vineyards, abasket of liquors from Litchfield Distillery, and more.

The Winvian VIP ticket holders had a private lounge with TV, full bar, reiki massages, and priority parking.  Audi Danbury provided shuttle service from the farm fields to the farm party, Art Room Atelier had painting and bubble art for the kids, and Carole Peck of Good News Cafe, John Harris of White Horse Pub, and Chef Chris Eddy of Winvian Farm were all on hand to discuss their restaurant war stories with cookbook author Ann Hodgman.  

Add your comment:

Connect With Us    

Sign-up for our event 

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

The Fourth Annual Berkshire 25

A celebration of people and place at Naumkeag

Litchfield Pet Photo Contest!

Deadline Sept 20

Dr. James Aris

Sponsored profile––A local Dentist who combines art and science

Help Stuff a Backpack!

Join with a local non-profit and help kids battling illnesses get ready to go back to school

Echoes of Sinatra Show

Keeping the spirit of Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack alive!

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

September 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMTwisting Textiles: A Hands-On Workshop

Twisting Textiles: A Hands-On Workshop  Join artist Lindsay Carone for a full-day workshop as she shares the techniques of her textile-based practice, which employs recycled materials to...

Cost: 100$ members, $120 non-members, 85$ students

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMOpen Garden Days

Admission to each garden is $7 for members and nonmembers without tickets purchased in advance. Buy discounted admission tickets in advance! They never expire and can be used at most Open...

Where:
Various Locations
, CT


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMOver Here: Norwalk in the First World War Bus Tour

“Over Here: Norwalk in the First World War” is a bus tour that will visit the homes, monuments, and memorials that tell the story of Norwalk during the Great War and its participation...

Cost: $60-70

Where:
Wall Street Theater
71 Wall Street
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Preservation Trust
Telephone: (203) 853-7495
Contact Name: Georgette Blau
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:00 PMNuns, Nazis and Notre Dame: A Conversation with Gerald O'Reilly

In the forthcoming book Nuns, Nazis and Notre Dame: Tales of the Great Depression, World War II and the Fighting Irish, author Tim Pletkovich examines the early life of Gerald A. O’Reilly...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 4:30 PMVoting Rights: Threats and Opportunities in 2018

The Brennan Center for Justice Voter Rights and Elections team will address preserving the right to vote for every eligible citizen. The facts of voter access, voter suppression, voter fraud...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:30 PMConversations On the Green

SURVIVING TRUMP: HISTORY PREDICTS THE FUTURE with TIMOTHY SNYDER   Author of "On Tyranny" & Yale Historian  & JENNIFER RUBIN  Washington Post...

Cost: $45 - $250 per person

Where:
St. John's Church - Parish Hall
9 Parsonage Lane
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Conversations On the Green
Telephone: 203-947-1968
Contact Name: Laura Neminski
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMiLuminate

Literally glowing in the dark, iLuminate first seared itself into the eyes of millions on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. The group’s jaw-dropping fusion of technology and...

Cost: $60

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM9th Annual Rock4RV CJD Benefit Concert in The Warehouse FTC

  9th Annual ROCK4RV CJD Benefit Concert in memory of Robert (Bob) Vitanza, who was taken by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD) in 2008. All funds raised will be donated directly to the CJD...

Cost: Early Bird (end 9/9): $20 (Kids 12 & under $10) Regular: $25 (Kids 12 & under $1

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMBBQ BASH

The Litchfield Historical Society invites you to a BBQ Bash Fundraiser on Sunday, September 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. Proceeds to benefit the education mission. Enjoy casual dinner...

Cost: Starts at $75

Where:
The White Barn at South Farms
21 Higbie Road
Morris, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Arts & Crafts on Bedford Street

Shop at the craft and artisan boutiques on Bedford Street, which will be closed to traffic for the weekend.  Dine in our extended sidewalk cafe. Don’t miss the Imagination Station...

Where:
Bedford Street
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Clay Art Center Weekly Youth Classes

Build your child’s inner artist through the art of clay.  In today’s technology driven world children are rediscovering the proven transformational qualities of working with clay....

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
Irish Festival

Enjoy the Irish ambiance at Ives Concert Park in Danbury and take a musical trip to the Emerald Isle! There will be lots of different bands throughout the weekend. Plus a cultural tent,...

Where:
Ives Concert Park
GPS Address: 43 Lake Avenue Extension
Danbury, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMFairfield Farmers Market

Over 20 farms and food producers will have everything you need for beach picnics, Sunday dinner, even your weekly shopping. Five CT farms, including Fairfield’s own Little River Farm,...

Cost: Free admission.

Where:
Sherman Green
1451 Post Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 11:30 AMYoga at the Katonah Museum of Art

Join us for a peaceful morning of relaxation and yoga for three Sundays in late September/early October. Taking their inspiration from Mark di Suvero’s kinetic Yoga (1991) on the...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Katonah Museum of Art
134 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 PMKaraoke!

Best Karaoke night in The Berkshires! Every Sunday come on down, have dinner, drinks and sing your heart out!

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at The Egremont Village Inn
17 Main St
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMMason Jennings at FTC StageOne

Mason Jennings is an indie folk musician born in Honolulu who has cemented his status in the music world after signing with Jack Johnson’s record label. Well known for his simple yet catchy...

Cost: $32 Standard Members Save: $3/ticket

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMPutnam Best Chiefs and Fine Wine

Sample signature dishes from Putnam's best restaurants, enjoy great wines and microbrew beers at the newly renovated Putnam County Golf Course. This is more than the Hudson...

Cost: $60.00

Where:
Putnam County Golf Course
187 Hill Street
Mahopac , NY  10541
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914- 997-6700 ex 732
Contact Name: Peter West
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMAn Unpredictable Evening with Todd Rundgren

It’s a night of hits with rock & roll maverick Todd Rundgren! The iconic songwriter, recording artist, producer and innovator is best known for his rock classic “I Saw the...

Cost: $70

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMHistory of 19th Century American Literature in 5 Short Stories

Join us as we welcome Mark Scarbrough, a scholar on 19th Century American literature, as he leads a five week session exploring literature, politics and culture in the United States through the...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMPets and Vets

The WCSU Student Veterans Organization and Danbury Animal Welfare Society will host "Pets and Vets" from noon to 3 p.m. on the Midtown campus Quadrangle, 181 White St. in Danbury. A...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMSon Little at FTC StageOne

NPR Music wrote of the musician and Grammy winning producer, “Son Little doesn't strive to reproduce his influences; he recombines them into something new.” And on New Magic, his...

Cost: $25 Standard Members Save: $3/ticket

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMThe Simon & Garfunkel Story

Direct from its success in London’s West End, a SOLD OUT UK tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back! Using huge projection...

Cost: $50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series powered by xfinity
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMThe Simon and Garfunkel Story

Direct from its success in London’s West End, a SOLD OUT UK tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back! Using huge projection...

Cost: $50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Road
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity
Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of ukuleles are...

Cost: Free, Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AMAlice Yoo, cello and Andrew Hsu, piano

Be transported for a day amid Caramoor’s architecture and sprawling grounds. Our Wednesday Morning Concerts feature a 45-minute concert, followed by a tour of the Mediterranean-style Rosen...

Cost: Concert Only $25; Concert, Tour & Lunch $56

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, CT  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Contact Name: Caroline Andrews
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:00 PMFathom Events in HD: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Join Elliot (Henry Thomas), Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Michael (Robert MacNaughton) as they come together to help E.T. find his way back home. Winning four Academy Awards®, including one for...

Cost: $12.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Fathom Events Presents & Movie Series
Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 8:15 PMBerkshire Sings!

Wednesdays, 6:45-8:15 p.m.  Ages 13 and up. Sing to your heart’s content under the guidance and accompaniment of musician and teacher Robert Kelly. Songs will include pop, folk, jazz...

Cost: FREE! Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMSpeaking Fearlessly with Ira Joe Fisher

Does speaking before a group make you totally anxiety ridden?  Whether for business or volunteer work, Whether you have to speak in front of large groups for work or you have a big event...

Cost: $240

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 1:00 PMKids “No Homework” Cooking Party

Ages 8-12 Staff Instructor Menu:  Created from a “Mystery Basket” which will include a protein, vegetable, starch, fruit, and of course … Chocolate! Class...

Cost: $50.00 per person

Where:
the Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM“Late Summer Bouquets”

As Seasons are About to Switch, Capture Its Essence & Beauty by Creating Late Summer Bouquets Thursday, September 21st 10:00 am - 12:00 Noon LARGER INVASIVE SPECIES & STREETSCAPES -...

Cost: $35

Where:
Westmoreland Sanctuary
260 Chestnut Ridge Rd.
Mt. Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 5:00 PMTeens “No Homework” Cooking Party

Ages 13+ Staff Instructor Menu:  Created from a “Mystery Basket” which will include a protein, vegetable, starch, fruit, and of course … Chocolate! Class...

Cost: $50.00 per person

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PM$5 Comedy Garage: Jordan Carlos

Jordan Carlos is a stand-up comic and television personality, best known for his work as a writer and on-air contributor for The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, The Colbert Report,...

Cost: $5

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMJon Cleary

If you’ve seen Bonnie Raitt live – chances are you’ve seen Jon Cleary at the piano. Raitt often calls Cleary “the ninth wonder of the world.” He is a triple threat...

Cost: $37.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Rigde Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series powered by xfinity
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMJon Cleary

If you’ve seen Bonnie Raitt live – chances are you’ve seen Jon Cleary at the piano. Raitt often calls Cleary “the ninth wonder of the world.” He is a triple threat...

Cost: $37.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Road
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine and Jazz Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PMCoffeehouse Open Mic Night

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The coffeehouse will feature an...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMNorwalk Boat Show

The 2017 Progressive® Insurance Norwalk Boat Show®, the Northeast’s premier in-water boating event, docks at Norwalk Cove Marina September 21-24, 2017, offering water lovers an...

Cost: $15 for Adults, Free for Kids Under 15

Where:
Norwalk Cove Marina
48 Calf Pasture Beach Road
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMFathom Events in HD: E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Join Elliot (Henry Thomas), Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Michael (Robert MacNaughton) as they come together to help E.T. find his way back home. Winning four Academy Awards®, including one for...

Cost: $12.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Cohen and Wolf, P.C. Fathom Events Presents & Movie Series
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 11:00 PMEnd of Summer Jam in The Warehouse FTC

Friday, Sept. 22nd 5:00-8:00pm Free Admission FTC Parking Lot and The Warehouse   Let's say goodbye to summer in style!  Live Music by Tony Sarno Band Cool BMW's ...

Cost: FREE

Where:
The Warehouse FTC
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMChef’s Table: Surf & Turf

Ages 18 and Older Chef Deborah Miller Menu:  Tomato and Goat Cheese Tart with Basil and Lightly Dressed Arugula – Seared Scallops and Grilled Strip Steak with Lobster Bourbon Cream...

Cost: $95.00

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSoirée Under the Stars

Join Music on the Hill for an evening of food and drink, song and swag!   This annual auction fundraiser begins with cocktails and a silent auction, followed by live auction, dessert...

Cost: Single ticket, $45; two for $80. Table for 6: $225.

Where:
WEPCO Parish Hall
48 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 11:00 PMJonny A. at FTC StageOne

Johnny A. has one of the most eloquent voices in modern music - and he doesn't sing a note. Instead, he channels joy, love, humor, sadness... every aspect of the human experience, through his...

Cost: $32 Standard Members Save: $3/ticket

Where:
FTC StageOne
70 Sanford St
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:00 PMDee Snider

Celebrating his new solo release “We Are The Ones” On the heels of Twister Sister’s 2016 Farewell Tour, Dee Snider brings a night Twisted Sister’s rock anthems...

Cost: $95.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series powered by xfinity
Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMOld Rhinebeck Aerodrome

Our founder, Cole Palen, grew up next to a great 1930’s Hudson Valley airport dreaming that he would own and fly the machines he saw overhead and spent the rest of his life bringing the...

Cost: $8.00 - $10.00

Where:
Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
9 Norton Rd
Red Hook, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNikon Small World

Nikon Small World  exhibition runs July 29 - October 29, 2017 at Bruce Museum This exhibit showcases the top 20 award-winning photographs of the 42nd annual Nikon Small World...

Cost: $10 adult,$8 senior/student, under 5 and member free. Free on Tuesdays to all

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMNorwalk Boat Show

The 2017 Progressive® Insurance Norwalk Boat Show®, the Northeast’s premier in-water boating event, docks at Norwalk Cove Marina September 21-24, 2017, offering water lovers an...

Cost: $15 for Adults, Free for Kids Under 15

Where:
Norwalk Cove Marina
48 Calf Pasture Beach Road
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 11:30 AM3rd Annual Step Up For The Brave Stadium Stair Climb Challenge

Homes for the Brave will host the 3rd Annual Step Up For The Brave Stadium Stair Climb Challenge at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard on Saturday, September 23, 2017. This fun and challenging event will...

Cost: Early Bird registration: $25 General registration: $35 Student: $20

Where:
Ballpark at Harbor Yard
500 Main Street
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Sponsor: ABRI/Homes for the Brave
Telephone: 203-338-0669
Contact Name: Kathy Beardsworth
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 9:45 AM5th Annual 5K for ONLY YOU

TROPHIES Awarded to the top 3 Male and top 3 Female in each age group * PRIZES for Top Male and Top Female Overall * CHIP-TIMING of both the 5K and the 1-Mile * T-SHIRT, Race...

Cost: $35/$20

Where:
Jennings Beach
880 S Benson road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Only You Foundation
Telephone: 203-292-6601
Contact Name: Kelly Fedak
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 2:00 PMWoodland Mushroom Discovery Walk

Saturday September 23, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Join Joe Brandt from The CT/Westchester Mycological Association for a fascinating walk through our woodlands as you look for fascinating mushrooms....

Cost: FREE

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHarvest Moon Festival

Apple Picking Has Begun! Picking Hours: Our orchard is open daily from 9am - 4:30pm. Festival Weekends 10am - 5pm: 9/9-10 9/16-17 9/21-24 9/30-10/1 Pizza Party at...

Where:
Harvest Moon Farm & Orchard
130 Hardscrabble Road
North Salem, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Mega Making Exhibit Is Built On Constructive Fun!

Can we fix it? Yes we can! Every child can be a builder, an engineer, a baker, or a dressmaker at the new Mega Making exhibit. Using real materials and real tools, young makers...

Cost: $10-$15

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Telephone: 203-899-0606
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMFall for Pies & Tarts

Ages 18 and Older Chef Deborah Miller Menu:  Classic Apple Pie with Salted Caramel Ice Cream – Toasted Hazelnut and Caramel Tart with Chocolate Crust – “Never...

Cost: $75 per person - Full Participation

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: The Silo
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: kim Prange
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Strut Your Mutt at the Annual Dog Show at Bellamy-Ferriday House

On Saturday, September 23rd, strut your mutt at the Bellamy-Ferriday House and Garden’s Annual Dog Show. This Fido-festival celebrates dogs of all shapes and sizes- from the...

Cost: $15

Where:
Bellamy-Ferriday House and Garden
9 Main Street North
Bethlehem, CT  06106
View map »


Sponsor: CT Landmarks
Telephone: 203-266-7596
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMPride of the Hudson River Cruise

Cruise through history and the majestic beauty of the Hudson River We specialize in Weddings and Private Charters Elegance for all affairs 2 Hour narrated sightseeing cruises Customized cruises...

Cost: Adults $22 Seniors Ages 65 and up $20 Children Ages 4 to 11 $18

Where:
Hudson River Adventures, Inc
90 Front St
Newburgh, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 6:00 PMABSTRACT EXPRESSIONS: A MUSICAL EXHIBIT IN FOUR PARTS

This special musical event focuses on the aural history of the abstract expressionism period, featuring the music of American composers performed in various locations on the Clark’s campus....

Cost: Parts I & IV $20; others free

Where:
Clark Art Institute
225 South Street
Williamstown, MA  01267
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMModern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture & Lifestyle

The Pound Ridge Historical Society will open “Modern in Pound Ridge: 20th Century Architecture + Lifestyle” at the Pound Ridge Museum on April 23, 2017. This is a real departure for the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pound Ridge Museum
255 Westchester Ave
Pound Ridge, NY  10576
View map »


Sponsor: Pound Ridge Historical Society
Telephone: 914-764-4333
Website »

More information
2:00 PMMusic for Youth presents Samuel Suggs, double bass

Free Music for Youth Free Young Persons’ Concerts Series at Pequot Library kicks off their season with Samuel Suggs, double bass Saturday, September 23rd, 2017 at 2pm  Pequot Library,...

Cost: FREE (Kids aged 12 and under)

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Music for Youth
Telephone: 203-254-0123
Contact Name: Misty Beyer
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 6:00 PMCT on Tap

CT on Tap is back for its 4th year on Saturday, September 23rd at Ives Concert Park from 3pm – 6pm (VIP at 2pm). This 3-hour premium event will showcase 100+ releases from some of...

Cost: Advance $35 or $40, Door $45, VIP $55

Where:
Ives Concert Park
43 Lake Ave Ext
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Sponsor: Ives Concert Park
Telephone: 203-837-9226
Contact Name: Ives Concert Park
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 4:30 PMHelen Frankenthaler’s Creative Process

Jay A. Clarke, curator of No Rules: Helen Frankenthaler Woodcuts, joins artist Clifford Ross and Olivier Meslay, Felda and Dena Hardymon Director of the Clark, for a public conversation. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clark Art Institute
225 South Street
Williamstown, MA  01267
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMA Story of Fascism presented by Val Coleman

Fascism—“an authoritarian and nationalistic right-wing system of government" Is it the uber-drama of Nazi Germany or is it an ancient sickness that infected all of history?...

Cost: $10.00

Where:
Sandisfield Arts Center
5 Hammertown Rd.
Sandisfield, MA  01255
View map »


Sponsor: Sandisfield Arts Center
Telephone: 413-258-4100
Contact Name: Marcella Smith
Website »

More information
5:30 PMHarvest Barn Party

Celebrating Family, Art and Fun at the Washington Art Association & Gallery’s Harvest Barn Party at The Silo September 23, 2017   The Washington Art Association & Gallery...

Cost: $45 PP $10 Children

Where:
The Silo
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & Gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Barbara von Schreiber
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMSheffield Island Lighthouse Clambakes

Every summer, the Seaport Ferry in South Norwalk carries hundreds of hungry passengers to the historic 1868 Sheffield Island Lighthouse for the Norwalk Seaport Association's famous Thursday...

Cost: $65 or $79 per person

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMLondon's National Theatre in HD: Yerma

The incredible Billie Piper (Penny Dreadful, Great Britain) returns in her award-winning role. A young woman is driven to the unthinkable by her desperate desire to have a child in Simon...

Cost: $17 / $10 everyone 21 and under (Box Office only)

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center1
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413.528.0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMOn The Stage Series: A Night with Pam Ellis, The Berkshire Medium

The communication process of mediumship provides a bridge of two worlds that connects us with our spirit loved ones which often helps bring closure and healing. Come experience gifted...

Cost: Tickets: $35

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: (413) 997-4444
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMZeppelin Complete

ZEPPELIN COMPLETE is the brainchild of the original members of the international touring Zeppelin tribute Hammer of the Gods, who were looking to faithfully present Led Zeppelin’s...

Cost: $69 orch | $59 mezz | $49 balc

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMZeppelin Complete

Zeppelin Complete is the brainchild of the original members of the international touring Zeppelin tribute Hammer of the Gods, who were looking to faithfully present Led Zeppelin’s...

Cost: $69 orch | $59 mezz | $49 balc

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Road
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMRodriguez at The Klein

It would be difficult for any music fan to not be aware of the Sixto Rodriguez story at this point. While Rodriguez always enjoyed a respectable if impressive following in Australia and South...

Cost: $55-$85 Members Save: $5-$8/ticket

Where:
The Klein Memorial Auditorium
910 Fairfield Ave
Bridgeport, CT  06605
View map »


Telephone: 120-325-91036
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
Sheffield Island Lighthouse Cruises, Norwalk Harbor

Sheffield Island with its historic 148-year-old lighthouse, beaches and wildlife refuge offers abundant summer fun for visitors.  From May through September, visitors can board the...

Cost: $25

Where:
Sheffield Island & Lighthouse
4 North Water St.
Norwalk, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Hilltop Hanover Farm Stand & U-Pick

Hilltop Hanover Farm proudly offers freshly harvested seasonal produce, herbs, and cut flowers at our farm stand. You can find your usual favorites as well as unique heirloom...

Where:
Hilltop Hanover Farm & Environmental Center
Hilltop Hanover Farm
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Website »

More information
Public Sails on the Schooner Soundwaters

Experience the joy of setting sail and shutting off the engine as we sail through Long Island Sound. Sit back and relax or take a turn at the helm, the choice is yours. Sails depart from...

Cost: $20-$40

Where:
SoundWaters
1281 Cove Rd
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Love’s Labours Lost, HVSF at Boscobel

The King of Navarre and his lords have sworn off the pleasures of life to pursue their studies, but can their oaths hold up when a princess and her ladies come to town? Men and women test their own...

Cost: $15.75-$57.75

Where:
Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
1601 Rt. 9D
Garrison, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
Renaissance Faire, Tuxedo Park

The Faire is a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and dance – set within the majestic groves of Tuxedo Park, New...

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for military and age 62+, $12 for age 5-12, free for age 4-

Where:
600 Rt. 17A
Tuxedo Park, NY
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 1:00 PMJohn Jay Homestead Farm Market Opens

Saturdays from 9am to 1pm! For a real feel of the country drive up Rt. 22 to the John Jay Homestead where you go to market with grass under your feet, surrounded by historic buildings and...

Cost: Food prices

Where:
John Jay Homestead
400 Jay Street
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMNorwalk Boat Show

The 2017 Progressive® Insurance Norwalk Boat Show®, the Northeast’s premier in-water boating event, docks at Norwalk Cove Marina September 21-24, 2017, offering water lovers an...

Cost: $15 for Adults, Free for Kids Under 15

Where:
Norwalk Cove Marina
48 Calf Pasture Beach Road
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes

Clay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family Plan a great afternoon with friends, family or just yourself in this fun and messy introduction to clay for...

Cost: $20 - $30

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:30 PMOklahoma!

The Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that changed American musicals forever dawns at Goodspeed for the very first time. Cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey are taking their sweet time falling in...

Cost: $28-$80

Where:
Goodspeed Opera House
6 Main Street
East Haddam, CT  06423
View map »


Sponsor: Goodspeed Musicals
Telephone: 860-873-8668
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMInfrared Photography by Wendy Costa and Drawings & Paintings by Barbara Marks

The Smithy Loft Gallery is pleased to announce a new exhibit featuring infrared photography by Litchfield, CT photographer, Wendy Costa, and contemporary drawings and paintings by Stony Creek, CT...

Cost: Free

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: The Smithy Store
Telephone: 860-868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
Mattatuck Museum Presents "The Valley Girls"

 The Mattatuck Museum presents “The Valley Girls” with an exhibit running from September 10 – November 12, 2017.  A special reception will be held on Sunday, September...

Cost: Fee for Admission

Where:
Mattatuck Museum
144 West Main St
Waterbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Mattatuck Museum
Telephone: 203-753-0381
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags