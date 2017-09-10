They Came, They Ate, They Drank

Sold Out Crowd to the Taste of Litchfield Culinary Event

TownVibe and Litchfield Magazine held the Taste of Litchfield event at South Farms in Morris on September 10. “We were thrilled to have over 500 guests enjoyed the bounty provided by local food and drink makers,” said Geoffrey Morris, Townvibe publisher. “People had a great time.”

Foodies and other fun-loving folk gathered to taste and sip from more than twenty restaurants, caterers, and beverage makers from the Litchfield are a, all in the beautiful surroundings of South Farms in Morris. In addition to fine cuisine, craft cocktails, and sweets, Switch Factory performed live music and a roving magician entertained the crowd.

The purveyors were @ the Corner, Amanda Bakes, BritsBrand, Ciesco Catering, Da Capo Restaurant, Hidden Valley Eatery, John’s Cafe, La Molisana Sausage, Litchfield Distillery, Marketplace Woodbury, Meraki, New Morning Catering, Nine Main, Saltwater Grille, Spring Hill Vineyards, White Horse Pub, and Winvian Farm.

They served up delicious tastes such as heirloom tomato and feta salad, shrimp topped gazpacho, duck canapes, and English trifle. The event also featured various cocktails and spirits to create the perfect ensemble—Waldingfield Farm’s bloody mary mix paired perfectly with Litchfield Distillery’s vodka.

A chance to win contest was held to raise funds for St. Michael’s Food Pantry in Litchfield. Bidders bought their chance to win spa gift certificates from Winvian Farm Spa, a manicure/pedicure from The Litchfield Hills Spa, items from Byrde + the b salon, wine from Spring Hill Vineyards, abasket of liquors from Litchfield Distillery, and more.

The Winvian VIP ticket holders had a private lounge with TV, full bar, reiki massages, and priority parking. Audi Danbury provided shuttle service from the farm fields to the farm party, Art Room Atelier had painting and bubble art for the kids, and Carole Peck of Good News Cafe, John Harris of White Horse Pub, and Chef Chris Eddy of Winvian Farm were all on hand to discuss their restaurant war stories with cookbook author Ann Hodgman.