The Fourth Annual Berkshire 25

A celebration of people and place at Naumkeag

Some 175 people gathered on the beautiful grounds at Naumkeag in Stockbridge for a reception of the fourth annual Berkshire 25. State Senator Adam Hinds emceed the fair-weather gathering, and Red Apple Butchers provided the catering.

The 25 individuals honored at this special event are a group of leaders, doers, creators, and community stalwarts who help make the Berkshires a dynamic place to live and work.They represent every aspect of the community and are highlighted in the September issue of Berkshire Magazine.

Nominations from the community were reviewed by a panel of advisors, and the honorees were celebrated on August 28. Here are some highlights from the festivities.