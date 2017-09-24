Got Meat?

All of Custom Meats products are locally sourced, organic, non-GMO, and nitrate free

By Tracy Holleran

When Jeff Cutshall moved to Connecticut in 2012 and realized he “could not find a really good steak anywhere,” he took matters into his own hands. He soon met Tim Frosina, who spent a year training as a butcher in France, and the two teamed up to create Custom Meats .

“We are the only whole animal butchery in the state that is locally sourced, organic, non-GMO, and nitrate free,” says Cutshall.

By working closely with farmers, the butchery offers a wide variety of meats including beef, pork, poultry, veal, rabbit and house-made sausages. Although the shop will focus on meat, there will be a small selection of produce, farm-fresh eggs, and local dairy.

They also often have a meat-filled sandwich of the day —from roast beef to pulled pork to BLTs—which fans say are some of the best they've ever had. In addition, the staff is well educated on nose-to-tail butchery and can offer suggestions based on customers’ tastes.

Close to other high-end purveyors of cheese, wine, pasta, and the Isabelle et Vincent French Bakery (located next door), Custom Meats is a very welcome addition to the culinary scene.

Custom Meats

1903 Post Rd

Fairfield, CT

203-292-3462