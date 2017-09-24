Berkshire Magazine Means Business

New business section Biz413 to launch in November

The Berkshires means business, and Berkshire Magazine has created a special quarterly section to highlight that. Biz413 will debut in the Winter issue of Berkshire Magazine, getting to readers in late November.

We have all kinds of business here: big corporations, growing tech companies, professional services, marketing, food & hospitality, nonprofits,medical health & wellness, financial, and more. “Inside each company is a story—stories of individuals coming together to create growth, industries creating products and services, entrepreneurs transforming ideas into reality, economic landscapes shifting toward more opportunities,” says Berkshire Magazine editor Anastasia Stanmeyer.

Biz413 tells those stories, with insightful journalism, outstanding photography, and distinctive design. “Our mission is connecting communities, which we have been doing successfully for five years now,” says Berkshire Magazine co-founder and associate publisher Cara Vermeulen. “Biz413 connects business leaders with more than just good ideas. It will connect them personally—by honoring what they accomplish, by facilitating conversations, and by making everyone stronger by sharing.” It’s a great platform to promote your business to Berkshire Magazine readers and to the great business community.

Biz413 will publish in the Winter, Spring, June, and August editions of Berkshire Magazine. The magazine will augment its distribution to include economic leaders, members of the Massachusetts legislature, college presidents and professors, and other movers and shakers. Biz413’s goal is to connect you with the business environment by bringing forward stories that add depth, understanding, and perspective to an economy that is uniquely Berkshire.