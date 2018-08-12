Wine of the Times
Ridgefield's Wine Week has an international flavor––Sept 19-23
Ridgefield Wine Week commences September 16 and culminates Sunday,September 23, with a Sunset Wine Party. Wine Revolution, co-managed by Ridgefielder Paula Alonso, hosts wine weeks in Europe, South America, and New York City—promoting wines through tastings, wine dinners, and events.
Various restaurants and wine shops will participate, and Ancona’s Wines & Liquors will be a lead sponsor; Ridgefield Magazine will host a lounge at the closing Sunset Party, taking place from 4 pm to 10 pm at Lounsbury House. bit.ly/sunsetwineparty
