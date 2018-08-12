They Are the World

A global tour: Athens, Argentina, and Ridgefield

By Erica Payne

The Ktorides at home: Paula and Nick, with Matthew, Phillip, and Andrew. Photo by Douglas Foulke

“My husband came here for an interview at Chefs’ Warehouse, and we fell in love with the place,” says Paula Alonso-Ktorides about moving to Ridgefield. “We’ve now been here for six years.” From far-flung corners of the world, Paula and husband Nick Ktorides have settled in a cozy home on Peaceable Hill, with three boys Matthew, nine, Andrew, four, and Phillip, two.

Paula was born in Argentina, where she spent her childhood, before moving to Athens, Greece, in the 1990s. There in high school, she met her future husband Nick, and their love story rings similar to that of The Notebook, an astonishing romance that spanned over a decade, surviving separation. They went their separate ways after high school—Paula returning to Argentina for university and Nick to Colby College in Maine. After years apart, they still wrote to each other regularly and eventually planned to see each other to confirm their feelings still held true. “We meet in JFK after eight years of not seeing each other and we’ve been together ever since.”

Paula and Nick were married in 2006 in Argentina and soon after decided to start their life together in the states. After living in New York City, the family decided it was time for a lifestyle change more suited for their growing family. When Nick was offered a job at Chefs’ Warehouse here in Ridgefield, the couple jumped at the opportunity to live in a town Paula describes as “a little utopia.”

Their family is extremely involved in the community. Paula raves about the fantastic school system that has allowed her sons to learn in a supportive and loving environment. Phillip and Andrew attend Ridgefield Academy and Matthew has been attending Scotland Elementary School since kindergarten.

The tight-knit family enjoys traveling to Argentina, Greece, and Ukraine to see their families, and treasure their time in town. They love walks down Main Street, sitting for coffee at Tazza, and bringing the kids to concerts at Ballard Park. In the winter, the family attends the Holiday Stroll, taking in the ice sculptures and carriage rides. “It’s enchanting, right out of a fairytale,” says Paula. The three boys frequent the Rec Center for swimming, and Matthew takes karate at Ridgefield Kempo.

Their favorite spot for family dinners is Gallo for the lovely atmosphere and friendly staff, and for a lunch outing they love Baja Cocina. Paula and Nick’s date-night spot is Village Tavern, especially when there’s live music. Paula brings the boys to Toy Chest and says they can’t walk down Main Street without a trip into Johnny Gelato.

Family time is essential to the Ktorides. They dedicate every Saturday night to making homemade pizzas with the boys and grill out every weekend. “It has to be raining or snowing really hard for us not to do it,” Paula explains.

The Ktorides family extends far beyond their Ridgefield base. They travel two or three times per year to see their extended families and also to show their sons different areas of the world. “That’s a big part of our education formula, to expose our kids to other cultures, especially to our own cultures.” The boys are fluent in both English and Spanish are slowly learning Greek.

In addition to raising three boys, Paula and Nick have extremely active jobs.

Paula works for Wine

Revolution, a company that introduces to consumers wines from different regions around the world. Paula started doing wine promotional events to foreign-trade associations in New York. She is organizing Ridgefield Wine Week, which will

take place from September 16 to 23, and will host an estimated 500 people to the Sunset Wine Party at the Lounsbury House, of which Ancona’s Wine and TownVibe are lead sponsors.

The Ktorides have not allowed their hectic works lives to take away from their family’s involvement in the community. Although the growing family is preparing for a larger house sometime in the future, Paula and her husband have no intentions of moving out of this town that their entire family love and appreciate.