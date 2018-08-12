Showtime

Performing artists glam up locally to take on the town

By Margaret May & Erica Payne and Photos by Kristen Jensen

Yuga Cohler is the conductor of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and the creator of Yeethoven, an orchestral concert comparing the works of Kanye West with Beethoven. By day Yuga is a computer engineer at Google in Boston. Yuga wears a sportcoat by Albert Nipon, $7; cashmere blend sweater by Mitchells of Westport, $25; Gavin Flat Front Khaki pants by Banana Republic, $4; cordovan loafers by Allen Edmonds, $30; Italian silk pocket square, $3; and Invicta watch, $35. All items from the Ridgefield Thrift Shop, Since its inception in 1937, The Ridgefield Thrift Shop, at 21 Governor St., has supported local, non-profits through recycling, repurposing, and reselling donated items and clothing given by members of the community.

Alexandra Bazan is a BroadwayWorld Award–winning actress, who played Julia in the East Coast premiere of Where All Good Rabbits Go, part of Thrown Stone’s season of theatrical performances. Alexandra wears a coat by Biya Johnny Was Two Ten Ten Five, $125; ivory blouse by Rose & Olive, $3; shimmer stretch pants by Vince Camuto, $8; black suede t-strap wedges by Jeffrey Campbell, $15; vintage color block snakeskin purse, $15; tiger eye cabochon necklace, $2.50; iridescent beaded necklace, $2; turquoise ring, $6; and gold earrings, $4. All items from Ridgefield Thrift Shop.

Allison Stockel, a major influence in the regional arts community, is executive director of the Ridgefield Playhouse. She books and handles the big names always popping up at this powerhouse of a performance venue. Allison sits cute and casual in a top by Prana, $59; scarf by Prana, $39; stretch skinny jeans by Lole, $150; and boots by Ugg, $90. All from Everywear on Main. From athleisure to footwear to purses and practical accessories, you’re sure to find an outfit at Everywear on Main that can take you to the gym or to dinner, all while meeting your needs for comfort and style. The shop, located at 423 Main St., is owned by Megan Searfoss, also proprietor of the Ridgefield Running Co. at 88 Danbury Rd.

Daniel C. Levine is artistic director of ACT of CT, bringing Broadway-caliber stage performances to Ridgefield. Daniel is now in the throes of

directing Evita (October 4-28). Daniel also serves as artistic advisor for the Ridgefield Magazine Broadway & Cabaret Series and has appeared in

several major Broadway shows, such as Chicago and Les Misérables. Here, the actor, producer, and director sports a short-sleeve button down by Prana, $69; the commuter pant by Rhone, $129; and suede sneakers by Ugg, $120. All from Everywear on Main, 423 Main St.

Meaghan Elliot has performed in big-name Broadway shows Grease and and Ragtime and will perform in Urinetown at the Ridgefield Theater Barn beginning September 6. Meaghan wears a dress by Trina Turk, $88; shoes by Tory Burch, $150; and bucket purse with bamboo handle by Gucci, $350. All from Consign Envy, which carries high-end merchandise at reasonable prices. Opened by Maura Sullivan as Children’s Cottage, the revampled and expanded shop at 23 Catoonah St. now offers women’s clothes, shoes, and accessories. Find brand names and bargains each time you peruse the racks.

At 21 months old, twins Sasha and Olivia Kadri just finished their time as principal actors on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan” show, season six. They first appeared on TBS’s “Search Party,” and have been photographed in New York City for various television commercials. Sasha, left, wears a jumper with matching blouse by Ralph Lauren, $18.50. Olivia wears a denim dress by Ralph Lauren, $28, and boots by Janie and Jack, $22. All from Consign Envy, 23 Catoonah St.

Amy Piantaggini is artistic director of the Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance—a teacher and dancer trained in the Graham-Based Modern Technique. On the cover, Amy rocks an off-the-shoulder shirt by Z Supply, $48; pants by Baci, $115; silver chain-link necklace by Original Hardwear, $125; feather earrings, $48; vintage silver ring, $45; and vintage sunglasses, $350. Here, she wears a silver sequin tank by Mind the Gap, $98; pants by Grey Violet, $110; pom-pom and tassel necklace by ATA NIKA, $58; thin feather earrings, $48; handmade Louis Vuitton wide cuff, $150; and vintage silver ring, $45. All from Underground Co., a petite, aesthetically-pleasing boutique, by Maureen Rivard, offering a selection of chic, timeless, edgy, and wearable clothes and jewelry that appeal to women ages 20 to 80, located at 109G Danbury Rd., in the Marketplace near Copps Hill Common.