Good Living

Looking toward a better future with the new Atria Ridgefield assisted living community




Atria Ridgefield will be an 86-unit assisted-living and memory-care community with a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, now under construction on Old Quarry Road, with completion expected in March 2019. The community will feature spaces for resident use, including a dining room, café, fitness center, theatre, art studio, activity rooms, and wellness center.

The Atria Ridgefield sales center, located at 392 Main Street (next to Craig’s Fine Jewelry), will open in September. This is Atria’s fourth community in Fairfield County. atriaseniorliving.com

This article appears in the September/October 2018 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

3:30 PMMuseum Passes from Keeler Library

Looking for some family-friendly activities this summer? Visiting museums is educational and engaging for even young children, but tickets can often be expensive. Luckily, The Friends of Keeler...

Cost: free

Where:
Keeler Library
276 titicus road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Burn Baby Burn" exhibition opens June 28th

Heather Gaudio Fine Artis pleased to present “Burn Baby Burn”, a group exhibition featuring works by Kathleen Kucka, Dennis...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information

2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Fantastic Color Fields

Create on canvas with big, bold blocks of color! Explore how different colors evoke a variety of emotions, inspired by artists like Mark Rothko and Barnett Newman. All ages

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Summer Scrapbook

Make a mixed-media collage that celebrates your most memorable moments, adventures, and fun from this summer! Use patterned paper, found text, cut outs, and more, as well as any personal materials...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

6:00 PM - 9:00 AMSee Ya, Summer! It’s a Sleepover

It’s still summer at The Aldrich! Grab a friend and your sleeping bag and join us for an overnight adventure filled with art, fun, games, and friendship. Museum Educators will host an...

Cost: $50 per child; $40 member

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMYoga for Hikers

Hiking and practicing yoga outside in the fresh air leaves you feeling uplifted, centered, and peaceful! In warm weather months, we meet regularly in various parks and trails. Each event starts...

Cost: Three and Five Class Packages (3 times for $33, 5 times for $42)

Where:
Vary with each class
, CT


Website »

More information
