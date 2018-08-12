Good Living

Looking toward a better future with the new Atria Ridgefield assisted living community

Atria Ridgefield will be an 86-unit assisted-living and memory-care community with a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, now under construction on Old Quarry Road, with completion expected in March 2019. The community will feature spaces for resident use, including a dining room, café, fitness center, theatre, art studio, activity rooms, and wellness center.