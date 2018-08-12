Good Living
Looking toward a better future with the new Atria Ridgefield assisted living community
Atria Ridgefield will be an 86-unit assisted-living and memory-care community with a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, now under construction on Old Quarry Road, with completion expected in March 2019. The community will feature spaces for resident use, including a dining room, café, fitness center, theatre, art studio, activity rooms, and wellness center.
The Atria Ridgefield sales center, located at 392 Main Street (next to Craig’s Fine Jewelry), will open in September. This is Atria’s fourth community in Fairfield County. atriaseniorliving.com
Add your comment: