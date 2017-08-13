Zap It

The technology in schools is only getting better

By Garrett Amill

Laptops, once an exciting leap forward into the future of education, now seem like just another part of the classroom. Schools continue to look into the future of learning.

The Harvey School has a video studio featuring advanced video production and editing software. Students can work on a twice-weekly video show that is broadcast to the school. Students report news of interest to them, as well as manage the editing and production of the broadcasts.

As the world becomes more dependent on technologies, the ability to create them increases in value. Marvelwood School teaches courses on computer programming. Students learn Javascript and HTML, the most popular web-design languages.

Greenwich Country Day has always been on the forefront of technology, being among the first schools to adopt a 1:1 laptop program 18 years ago. Now the school is teaching the underlying mechanisms of technology, from block-based coding to computer education courses.

Choate Rosemary Hall has used iPads as a part of the education process since 2012. The school provides all students with an iPad, which help promote discussion and critical thinking about the learning process, and challenge students to think about how they learn.