’Za, Down Low

Top notch Italian food and pizza at Romolo Gastro-Pizza

By Geoffrey Morris

Tucked underneath Main Street’s Village Tavern is tiny Romolo Gastro-Pizza, serving exquisite Italian food—chewy, freshly topped pizzas and freshly made pastas and meatballs.

Behind the food are two owners of the new Village Tavern, which faces Main Street. Bruno DiFabio is a master world pizza champion and his cohort Germano Minin is a “Chopped” winner who moved his family here from California. The décor is rustic brick with homemade tables for about 30 and a cozy, underground feel.

Starters include slowly roasted meatballs with basil and cheese, saffron and pea risotto, boneless ribs, and “little lobsters” stuffed with cheeses, artichokes, and herbs. Main courses include veal scaloppini, lamb chops, and salted cod with mussels and clams baked in foil.

The pizza is the star. The square pies are topped with fresh and creative toppings and the crust is both crisp and fluffy. A few options: U Bronx—tomato, mozzarella, pepperoni, and meatball; Braccio di Ferro—mozzarella, spinach, and ricotta cheese; Giulietta—gorgonzola, prosciutto, fig jam, a balsamic glaze, shaved grana padana cheese. It’s dinner only and offers dessert—ice cream, tiramisu, and pudding.

Romolo Gastro-Pizza

378 Main St.,

Ridgefield, CT

203-769-6249,

romolopizza.com

$$ Moderate