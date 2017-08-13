Young Entrepreneurs

A program to help students get their business juices flowing

Students in middle and high schools across the world can partake in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!). YEA helps students learn real life business skills. As an afterschool, year-long class, students are taught how to start and run their own business based on their individual interests.

Students develop a business plan with coaching from mentors and instructors weekly. They get to pitch their business to investors in front of an audience to acquire startup funding. Business operations are stressed. Hot topics are discussed such as e-commerce, niche marketing, business law, accounting, insurance, and more. Field trips are provided to see successful business operations in action. Regional and national scholarship competitions are offered, as well. This helps to fulfill the academy mission of teaching youth about entrepreneurship.

The program has top-notch executives support the development of future leaders through different activities and events such as an Investor Panel, Trade Show, CEO Roundtable, Media Meet and Greet, and Saunder Scholars Competition. Local entrepreneurs come into the classroom as guest speakers.

Student business concepts span across all industries and markets. Students from each class are eligible to earn college scholarships and gain business exposure.

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has launched the program locally. For Connecticut’s 30-week program, classes will meet once a week after school for three hours at Western Connecticut State University’s Entrepreneurship Research, Innovation, and Creativity Center.

The program will cost $995, with scholarship opportunities. Classes will be taught by local entrepreneurs and community leaders will come in as guest speakers.