Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Young Entrepreneurs

A program to help students get their business juices flowing




Students in middle and high schools across the world can partake in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!). YEA helps students learn real life business skills. As an afterschool, year-long class, students are taught how to start and run their own business based on their individual interests. 

Students develop a business plan with coaching from mentors and instructors weekly. They get to pitch their business to investors in front of an audience to acquire startup funding. Business operations are stressed. Hot topics are discussed such as e-commerce, niche marketing, business law, accounting, insurance, and more. Field trips are provided to see successful business operations in action. Regional and national scholarship competitions are offered, as well. This helps to fulfill the academy mission of teaching youth about entrepreneurship. 

The program has top-notch executives support the development of future leaders through different activities and events such as an Investor Panel, Trade Show, CEO Roundtable, Media Meet and Greet, and Saunder Scholars Competition. Local entrepreneurs come into the classroom as guest speakers.  

Student business concepts span across all industries and markets. Students from each class are eligible to earn college scholarships and gain business exposure. 

The Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce has launched the program locally. For Connecticut’s 30-week program, classes will meet once a week after school for three hours at Western Connecticut State University’s Entrepreneurship Research, Innovation, and Creativity Center. 

The program will cost $995, with scholarship opportunities. Classes will be taught by local entrepreneurs and community leaders will come in as guest speakers. 

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

See this weekend's events in the area!
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Sponsored - Sola Salon Studios

The Bobrows are providing beauty professionals an opportunity to go into business for themselves

Chateau Bow-Wow

Bridging the old and the new

Art: Light Foot

Dr. Siwanowicz uses Photomicrography to show us a close-up look at the foot of a beetle

How We Met: Fixed up by the Boss

Peggy and Scott Honore find love at work––with a little help

Zap It

The technology in schools is only getting better

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

August 2017

Today
8:00 PMChris Botti

He’s earned so many superlatives in his career, it may be best to put it simply: the cat can play. Trumpeter Chris Botti brings his superb musicianship, his killer band and his...

Cost: $110

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Futuristic Fabrications

Turn a summer afternoon into an artful one. Experiment with new materials and creative processes. Families with children of all ages are invited! Imagine what art will look like years from now...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMAnn Wilson of Heart

“Ann Wilson of Heart” the next step of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s journey – the step that puts it all together. The present meets the past and joins the timeless. All...

Cost: $90.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series powered by xfinity
Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 AMRidgefield Chorale Asks, "Do You Love To Sing?"

Do you love to sing and want to join a contemporary singing group? The Ridgefield Chorale is kicking off their fall rehearsal season and would like to invite anyone interested in becoming a member,...

Cost: Free

Where:
St Andrew's Church
6 Ivy Hill Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Chorale
Telephone: 203-546-8740
Contact Name: Lori Meehan
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PMKenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, the Louisiana born axeman and songsmith, has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and...

Cost: $69.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Data Drawings

Turn a summer afternoon into an artful one. Experiment with new materials and creative processes. Families with children of all ages are invited! Incorporate important words and numbers from...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
8:00 PMRobert Randolph & The Family Band

Pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph, who is included on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 greatest guitarists of all time, leads this Grammy Award-nominated funk and soul band. Many musicians...

Cost: $45-65

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PMAn Evening With The Neal Morse Band

Featuring Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Eric Geillette and Bill Hubauer Ex Dream Theater and current Winery Dogs super drummer Mike Portnoy (also known for his work...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information
Art Walk

4th Annual ArtWalk Ridgefield: The downtown streets of Ridgefield will once again come alive during Art Walk Ridgefield 2017.  More than 50 restaurants, businesses and cultural venues...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMConnecticut Taco Festival

The Connecticut Taco Festival will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 10 AM to 8 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena. This event will feature a variety of taco selections from restaurants and...

Cost: Tickets are limited. Advanced general admission tickets $45 and $25 for kids

Where:
Danbury Ice Arena
1 Independence Way
Danbury, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMGavin DeGraw

The multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter with his brand new Gavin DeGRAW TOUR where he will be performing a stripped down set, diving deep into his catalogue for the first time...

Cost: $87

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 PMAugust Astronomy

Join New Pond Farm's team of astronomers as we gaze through the telescopes at the five-day old moon, Jupiter with its bright moons, and Saturn with its magnificent rings....

Cost: $4 per New Pond Farm member, $6 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information
Art Walk

4th Annual ArtWalk Ridgefield: The downtown streets of Ridgefield will once again come alive during Art Walk Ridgefield 2017.  More than 50 restaurants, businesses and cultural venues...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ridgefield, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags