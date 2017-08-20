Taco Talk

Restaurants dedicated to Tacos coming Ridgefield

By Meg Hemmerle

Taco Tuesday just got more exciting. From the makers of Prime Burger and Ridgefield Prime comes, you guessed it, Prime Taco , filling the Peachwave space. Prime Taco will be a casual, counter-service place offering quesadillas, burritos, and of course tacos. Plus, Prime Taco will offer margaritas, beer, and wine.

850 Degrees owner Larry Debany is tossing his sombrero into the taco game, with Baja Tacos, using two units at 426 Main Street—with plans for a variety of tacos, fish tacos, and a full bar. No word on an opening date.