Taco Talk

Restaurants dedicated to Tacos coming Ridgefield

By Meg Hemmerle


Taco Tuesday just got more exciting. From the makers of Prime Burger and Ridgefield Prime comes, you guessed it, Prime Taco, filling the Peachwave space. Prime Taco will be a casual, counter-service place offering quesadillas, burritos, and of course tacos. Plus, Prime Taco will offer margaritas, beer, and wine.

850 Degrees owner Larry Debany is tossing his sombrero into the taco game, with Baja Tacos, using two units at 426 Main Street—with plans for a variety of tacos, fish tacos, and a full bar. No word on an opening date. 

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

August 2017

Today
8:00 PMThe Bacon Brothers

The Bacon Brothers are anything but a typical rock band. Brothers Michael and Kevin Bacon, each accomplished in their own right, play gritty rock that is unapologetically unique and...

Cost: $67

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Idea Sketches

Turn a summer afternoon into an artful one. Experiment with new materials and creative processes. Families with children of all ages are invited! Can you design a plan for a sculpture? Imagine...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Mind Maps

Turn a summer afternoon into an artful one. Experiment with new materials and creative processes. Families with children of all ages are invited! Think about words that relate to your family,...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMFirst Fridays: A Contemporary Cocktail Party

Kick off your Labor Day holiday weekend with Litchfield County’s favorite Americana and bluegrass string quartet Switch Factory. The band will be playing an eclectic mix of blues, folk, rock,...

Cost: $25; $20 member; Free for $250+ members

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMMark Twain Library's 57th Annual Book Fair

The Mark Twain Library Book Fair is the oldest – and one of the largest – in New England. The Library was founded by Samuel Clemens – Mark Twain, himself -- in 1908....

Cost: free

Where:
Redding Community Center
37 Lonetown Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Maggie McIntire
Website »

More information

11:00 AM - 1:00 PMBirdwatching at Grace Farms | Fall Migration

Learn how to identify different birds and discover the more than 40 species that make Grace Farms their home. During a guided walk of Grace Farms’ trails, Renee...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Website »

More information

