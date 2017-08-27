Ridgefield Out & About - Sept/Oct

2017

By Jess Quindlen

The fourth annual ArtWalk Ridgefield to benefit the Ridgefield Guild of Artists is Friday, August 25, with an artist opening reception from 5 pm to 8 pm. It continues August 26 from noon to 4 pm with live music and demonstrations. ArtWalk Ridgefield is a two-week event where the downtown comes alive with the work of more than 70 artists. Fifty restaurants, stores, and cultural venues will showcase works in windows and on walls. ArtWalk ends September 8.

9.17 This event will literally light up your night. The Ridgefield Playhouse welcomes iLuminate , which uses a combination of technology, color lights, and spectacle to make themselves appear, disappear, and reappear. Oh, dear! The group’s fusion of choreography first appeared on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”

9.17 Lace up your running shoes for this sixth annual Where the Pavement Ends , the third race in the annual six-race Trail Mix Series, put on by trail-race directors in Fairfield County and Westchester County. The race is September 17, at 8 am, at Ballfields Park on South Shore Drive. There will be food and water, as well as post-race entertainment. $35.

9.24 The fourth annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off takes place September 24, organized by the Ridgefield Chamber and Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Club. The judges rev up the scales in Ballard Park at noon. Winners earn cash prizes. Pumpkins can weigh up to 2,000 pounds! That’s a ton of pumpkin.

9.27 Founders Hall ’s Wine, Cheese & Accessories is Sep 27, from 6 to 10 pm. In addition to wine and apps, WCA features a chair massage, henna tattoos, and a talk about essential oils. With some 20 boutiques to see, guests can shop for jewelry, belts, scarves, and wraps. Tickets are $20.