Ridgefield Out & About - Sept/Oct

2017

By Jess Quindlen


The fourth annual ArtWalk Ridgefield to benefit the Ridgefield Guild of Artists is Friday, August 25, with an artist opening reception from 5 pm to 8 pm. It continues August 26 from noon to 4 pm with live music and demonstrations. ArtWalk Ridgefield is a two-week event where the downtown comes alive with the work of more than 70 artists. Fifty restaurants, stores, and cultural venues will showcase works in windows and on walls. ArtWalk ends September 8.

9.17 This event will literally light up your night. The Ridgefield Playhouse welcomes iLuminate, which uses a combination of technology, color lights, and spectacle to make themselves appear, disappear, and reappear. Oh, dear! The group’s fusion of choreography first appeared on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent”

9.17 Lace up your running shoes for this sixth annual Where the Pavement Ends, the third race in the annual six-race Trail Mix Series, put on by trail-race directors in Fairfield County and Westchester County. The race is September 17, at 8 am, at Ballfields Park on South Shore Drive. There will be food and water, as well as post-race entertainment. $35. 

9.24 The fourth annual Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off takes place September 24, organized by the Ridgefield Chamber and Connecticut Giant Pumpkin Growers Club. The judges rev up the scales in Ballard Park at noon. Winners earn cash prizes. Pumpkins can weigh up to 2,000 pounds! That’s a ton of pumpkin.

9.27 Founders Hall’s Wine, Cheese & Accessories is Sep 27, from 6 to 10 pm. In addition to wine and apps, WCA features a chair massage, henna tattoos, and a talk about essential oils. With some 20 boutiques to see, guests can shop for jewelry, belts, scarves, and wraps. Tickets are $20.

​10.1 - 4.22 Anissa Mack mines Americana and its artifacts. From Oct 1 until Apr, the Aldrich Museum presents her Junk Kaleidoscope—Mack has created a list of 70 categories from multiple county and state fairs to generate and support the works in her show. Both the museum and artist encourage the public to play a role in Junk Kalediscope by working directly with the artist sharing their visions. 

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Add your comment:

Real Estate - On the Market

September 2017

Today
1:00 PM - 9:00 PMCaribbean Cultural Jerk Food Festival

Come join us for the 4th annual Caribbean Cultural Jerk Food Festival! *Bring your blankets and lawn chairs and enjoy performances by Denroy Morgan, Anthem Band, Amandla Band, Ardie Cuban, JDX...

Cost: $5 for Adults, Kids 12 and under are free

Where:
Ives Concert Park
43 Lake Ave Ext
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Sponsor: Ives Concert Park
Telephone: 203-837-9226
Contact Name: Ives Concert Park
Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurant Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMMark Twain Library's 57th Annual Book Fair

The Mark Twain Library Book Fair is the oldest – and one of the largest – in New England. The Library was founded by Samuel Clemens – Mark Twain, himself -- in 1908....

Cost: free

Where:
Redding Community Center
37 Lonetown Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Maggie McIntire
Website »

More information

2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Letters to Your Future Self

Imagine yourself in the future. Write a letter to, or create a work of art for, you to open in 5, 10, 15, or 20 years. Do you have questions for yourself? What do you want to remind yourself of?...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Charlie Daniels Band

Fans know and love Charlie Daniels Band for their top country tunes “Long Haired Country Boy”, “The South’s Gonna Do It Again”, “In America”, “The...

Cost: $95

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
7:00 PMWoodcock Nature Center Under the Harvest Moon

Farm-to-table tasting prepared by Chef Sarah Bouïssou of Sarah's Wine Bar. Set in Woodcock's picturesque candlelit pavilion Unlimited wine, sangria, craft beer and live...

Cost: $80

Where:
Woodcock Stone Paviliion
56 Deer Run Road
Wilton, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Woodcock Nature Center
Telephone: 203-762-7280
Contact Name: Karen Ogden
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMStephen Kellogg with special guest James Maddock

https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/stephen-kellogg/ Stephen Kellogg’s Americana-tinged, sometimes folk, often rock, occasionally pop stylings are performed with the unassuming manner,...

Cost: $40

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer-Songwriter Series
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 1:00 PMBirdwatching at Grace Farms | Fall Migration

Learn how to identify different birds and discover the more than 40 species that make Grace Farms their home. During a guided walk of Grace Farms’ trails, Renee...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Telephone: 203-920-1702
Website »

More information

