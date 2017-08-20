Playing Through

Mini Golf at the Library (not kidding!) for their Annual Love Your Library celebration––Sept 15 & 16

By Heather Borbeau

The silence at the Ridgefield Library will be broken with cries of “Fore!” as the floors are transformed into an 18-hole mini-golf course as part of its second annual Love Your Library (LYL) celebration on Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16.

“The event will highlight the breadth of the programming offered by the library, and the integral role the town and its citizens play in its continued success,” says library executive director Brenda McKinley. “The mini-golf games and the playwriting contest offer a fun, warm welcome to our regular patrons and neighbors from around town who may not be familiar with all the library has to offer.”

Plans for the weekend include The Inaugural Challenge Cup, a mini-golf tournament inside the library for adult teams of four on Friday evening, with wine, beer, and appetizers. There will be indoor mini-golf and trivia games for families on Saturday.

A summer playwriting contest for middle- and high-school students, culminating in staged readings of the winning plays on Friday, September 15, at the Ridgefield Playhouse featuring members of the Ridgefield High School Theatre Group.

All 18 mini-golf holes are available for sponsorship at $250 each, with a contest for “best decorated hole.”