Just the Facts

FAQs about independent schools

What is the cost of an independent school?

For some elementary schools, the cost may be a few thousand dollars, but boarding schools can cost more than $45,000. Most schools offer need-based financial aid.

Co-ed or same sex?

Social life is admittedly a part of every decision, but in an academic setting it is important to consider a child’s ability to participate in a class with both sexes. Some are distracted by the opposite sex; others succeed in such situations.

Boarding or day?

Day schools, where the child travels to and from home, offer excellent academic standards and the comfort of familiar surroundings at the end of the day. On the other hand, a daily commute may be challenging, especially with evening extracurricular activities.

Is the school accredited?

Accrediting agencies like NEASC (New England Association of Schools and Colleges), NAIS (National Association of Independent Schools), NYSAIS (New York State Association of Independent Schools), AISNE (Association of Independent Schools in New England) assess an institution.

How qualified are the faculty?

Great teachers often have Master’s degrees or doctorates in their field. Some have extensive teaching experience, and others are reputably excellent at what they do. Look at their backgrounds and gauge their enthusiasm for the task.

What is the significance of college acceptance rates?

Parents should find out what percentage of students enter college, which colleges they attend, and the rates at which they enter their first and second college choices.