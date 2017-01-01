How We Met: Fixed up by the Boss

Peggy and Scott Honore find love at work––with a little help

By Gerri Lewis

Photo, top // Scott Mullin

Peggy and Scott Honore may have lost touch with the woman responsible for setting them up, but they haven’t forgotten her. “I was applying for an internship after college and was interviewed by a beautiful Cuban woman with a sexy accent,” says Peggy, an adorable energetic blond whose bubbling personality makes her stand out in a crowd.

Peggy was surprised when Dani Mauri, manager of recruiting, told her she was the “perfect match” for another employee, Scott Honore. Peggy was already in a relationship with her college sweetheart, though she had decided to date others because he wasn’t ready to commit. “I wish I could say I was hired because I was good for the company,” says Peggy. “But it isn’t true. She hired me so she could fix me up with Scott.”

For his part, Scott was totally in the dark. He had been working in China for a month and upon his return noticed Peggy in the cafeteria—but never approached her. One day he stopped by the office for some paperwork, and Matchmaker Mauri insisted that her intern get what he needed. “I was in the middle of running a meeting when Dani interrupted and asked me to get something for Scott,” says Peggy, who thought it strange that the very capable woman did not do it herself.

Peggy immediately liked the handsome guy with smiling eyes. And Scott wasted no time asking her for a date. Over a very long lunch with plenty of sangria, they got to know one another. He liked her enthusiastic personality. She liked his roll-with-the-punches attitude. Three months later Peggy was looking for another job. “We were so distracting to each other.”

Scott played it “cool” as Peggy headed home for the holidays knowing that her former boyfriend would surprise her with a marriage proposal. To Scott’s relief, Peggy returned without a ring on her finger.

Now it was his opportunity. He took her to see Guys and Dolls on Broadway and planned to drop the rock after the finale.

Peggy thought Scott was having a “kidney-stone attack” because he was squirming around so much. “The ring was way down in the bottom of my pocket, and I couldn’t get to it,” he says, explaining his unusual contortions right there in the theater seat.

As he fished out the ring, he repeatedly commented on how beautiful the onstage actress was in her bridal gown. Then, finally, ring in hand, Scott said: “But not as beautiful as you will be on your wedding day.”

When Scott finally got down on one knee, the theatre crowd applauded. They married on October 9, 1993, and 24 years later, Peggy works from home running Peggy Honore Cruise and Travel Planners. Scott commutes to his new job in Manhattan and together they are raising Evan, 12, and Emily, 9.

As for the beautiful sexy matchmaker, Dani Mauri, they’ve searched the Internet for her and while they have yet to find her, they will never forget her.