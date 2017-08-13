Edit ModuleShow Tags
At Your Service

Dressing local friendly faces in some very familiar places




By Jess Qundlen and Meg Hemmerle
Photographs by Douglas Foulke & Ann Dahlgren    
Hair & Makeup by Whip Blow Dry Bar + Salon

There is a reassuring certainty to encountering a welcoming, recognizable face in our daily interactions. Whether it’s stopping in for a sweet at a bake shop or visiting a local jewelry store to commemorate a special occasion, the people as much as the products are what makes that interaction sui generis. It transforms it from a business interaction to a human experience. And the familiarity of the person providing that customer experience creates a level of trust: she recommends that table, put us there; he likes this wine, let’s have it; she suggests that hairstyle, let’s try it; she favors that cupcake, give me a dozen; she picks that necklace, I’ll get it.

We found five such people and matched them up with outfits from Ridgefield shops for our annual fashion feature. They represent so many other genuine people who serve us in our consumer endeavors. If you see them, say hello. And if you like what they wear, visit the stores who provided the outfits for this presentation. While the models in this issue embody the glue that holds customers and businesses together, the fashion and design stores are genuine assets that weave character though the community. 

Jordan Gregory
Co-Owner, The Cake Box
Jordan Gregory opened The Cake Box in 2010 and expanded into Westport last year. She also runs Swoon, the

gluten-free bake shop in Copps Hill. With all the diverse and delicious flavors of cookies and cupcakes that Cake Box offers, Jordan’s favorite: Birthday, a vanilla cupcake with classic chocolate frosting. 

Jordan wears a sweater by Hannoh Wessel, $265; blouse by Hannoh Wessel, $330; skirt by Hannoh Wessel, $320; and necklace by Carol Workinger, $335. All from Olley Court, on Main Street

 

Mitchell Ancona 
Owner, Ancona’s Wines & Liquors
Mitch is a third-generation owner of the 84-year-old Branchville wine, beer, and spirits shop. When he is not helping his customers find the right wine, or spending time with his wife and two daughters, he enjoys cycling. 

Mitch wears a sport coat from Sand, $525; shirt from Sand, $195; Mac pants, $198; Trask belt, $95; Johnston & Murphy shoes, $125. All from Hutton’s Fine Men’s Wear, Bailey Avenue.

 

 

Amy Pal
Owner, Whip Salon and Whip Underground

Amy’s fascination with trends led her to open Whip Salon in October, having recently sold JoyRide spin studio. When Amy isn’t at work or running, she enjoys traveling, spending time with her husband and two sons, and taking in live music.

Amy wears a dress by Milly, $380 and
earrings by Rock Candy, $68. All from Lucy’s, Main Street.

 

 

Suzanne Brennan 

Client Consultant, Addessi Jewelers

Suzanne is a fourth-generation Ridgefielder whose love for diamonds is what made her want to work at Addessi Jewelers on Main Street. Besides being surrounded by beautiful jewelry, Brennan loves the client-centered focus the family-owned store emodies.

Suzanne wears a shirt by Adrienne, $48; pants by Elan, $72; shoes by Steve Madden, $90; and purse by JNB, $56. All from Audrey Road, Bailey Avenue. She wears a necklace, $94,600, earrings, $24,800, and ring, $138,000, all from Addessi Jewelers, Main Street.

 

Dominika Ortonowski
Hostess, Village Tavern

Dominika, a 2015 RHS grad, has been a hostess at
Village Tavern since its opening on Main Street in
January. Her favorite thing about the VT is the fun work environment, great coworkers, and the dessert menu, especially the upside-down chocolate mousse.

This page, Dominika wears a blouse by Parker, $198; jeans by DL1961, $198; bag by Rebecca Minkoff, $345; bracelet by Rock Candy, $38; and earrings by Rock Candy, $58. All from Lucy’s, Main Street.

On the cover, Dominika wears a dress by Milly, $425; bag by Rebecca Minkoff, $345; bracelet by Rock Candy, $32; earrings by Rock Candy, $58. All from Lucy’s, Main Street.

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Futuristic Fabrications

Turn a summer afternoon into an artful one. Experiment with new materials and creative processes. Families with children of all ages are invited! Imagine what art will look like years from now...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PM - 9:30 PMAnn Wilson of Heart

“Ann Wilson of Heart” the next step of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s journey – the step that puts it all together. The present meets the past and joins the timeless. All...

Cost: $90.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series powered by xfinity
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 AMRidgefield Chorale Asks, "Do You Love To Sing?"

Do you love to sing and want to join a contemporary singing group? The Ridgefield Chorale is kicking off their fall rehearsal season and would like to invite anyone interested in becoming a member,...

Cost: Free

Where:
St Andrew's Church
6 Ivy Hill Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Chorale
Telephone: 203-546-8740
Contact Name: Lori Meehan
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PMKenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, the Louisiana born axeman and songsmith, has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and...

Cost: $69.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Data Drawings

Turn a summer afternoon into an artful one. Experiment with new materials and creative processes. Families with children of all ages are invited! Incorporate important words and numbers from...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
8:00 PMRobert Randolph & The Family Band

Pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph, who is included on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 greatest guitarists of all time, leads this Grammy Award-nominated funk and soul band. Many musicians...

Cost: $45-65

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 PMAn Evening With The Neal Morse Band

Featuring Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Eric Geillette and Bill Hubauer Ex Dream Theater and current Winery Dogs super drummer Mike Portnoy (also known for his work...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMConnecticut Taco Festival

The Connecticut Taco Festival will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 10 AM to 8 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena. This event will feature a variety of taco selections from restaurants and...

Cost: Tickets are limited. Advanced general admission tickets $45 and $25 for kids

Where:
Danbury Ice Arena
1 Independence Way
Danbury, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMGavin DeGraw

The multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter with his brand new Gavin DeGRAW TOUR where he will be performing a stripped down set, diving deep into his catalogue for the first time...

Cost: $87

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 PMAugust Astronomy

Join New Pond Farm's team of astronomers as we gaze through the telescopes at the five-day old moon, Jupiter with its bright moons, and Saturn with its magnificent rings....

Cost: $4 per New Pond Farm member, $6 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
