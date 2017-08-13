At Your Service

Dressing local friendly faces in some very familiar places

By Jess Qundlen and Meg Hemmerle

Photographs by Douglas Foulke & Ann Dahlgren

Hair & Makeup by Whip Blow Dry Bar + Salon

There is a reassuring certainty to encountering a welcoming, recognizable face in our daily interactions. Whether it’s stopping in for a sweet at a bake shop or visiting a local jewelry store to commemorate a special occasion, the people as much as the products are what makes that interaction sui generis. It transforms it from a business interaction to a human experience. And the familiarity of the person providing that customer experience creates a level of trust: she recommends that table, put us there; he likes this wine, let’s have it; she suggests that hairstyle, let’s try it; she favors that cupcake, give me a dozen; she picks that necklace, I’ll get it.

We found five such people and matched them up with outfits from Ridgefield shops for our annual fashion feature. They represent so many other genuine people who serve us in our consumer endeavors. If you see them, say hello. And if you like what they wear, visit the stores who provided the outfits for this presentation. While the models in this issue embody the glue that holds customers and businesses together, the fashion and design stores are genuine assets that weave character though the community.

Jordan Gregory

Co-Owner, The Cake Box

Jordan Gregory opened The Cake Box in 2010 and expanded into Westport last year. She also runs Swoon, the

gluten-free bake shop in Copps Hill. With all the diverse and delicious flavors of cookies and cupcakes that Cake Box offers, Jordan’s favorite: Birthday, a vanilla cupcake with classic chocolate frosting.

Jordan wears a sweater by Hannoh Wessel, $265; blouse by Hannoh Wessel, $330; skirt by Hannoh Wessel, $320; and necklace by Carol Workinger, $335. All from Olley Court, on Main Street

Mitchell Ancona

Owner, Ancona’s Wines & Liquors

Mitch is a third-generation owner of the 84-year-old Branchville wine, beer, and spirits shop. When he is not helping his customers find the right wine, or spending time with his wife and two daughters, he enjoys cycling.

Mitch wears a sport coat from Sand, $525; shirt from Sand, $195; Mac pants, $198; Trask belt, $95; Johnston & Murphy shoes, $125. All from Hutton’s Fine Men’s Wear, Bailey Avenue.

Amy Pal

Owner, Whip Salon and Whip Underground

Amy’s fascination with trends led her to open Whip Salon in October, having recently sold JoyRide spin studio. When Amy isn’t at work or running, she enjoys traveling, spending time with her husband and two sons, and taking in live music.

Amy wears a dress by Milly, $380 and

earrings by Rock Candy, $68. All from Lucy’s, Main Street.

Suzanne Brennan

Client Consultant, Addessi Jewelers

Suzanne is a fourth-generation Ridgefielder whose love for diamonds is what made her want to work at Addessi Jewelers on Main Street. Besides being surrounded by beautiful jewelry, Brennan loves the client-centered focus the family-owned store emodies.

Suzanne wears a shirt by Adrienne, $48; pants by Elan, $72; shoes by Steve Madden, $90; and purse by JNB, $56. All from Audrey Road, Bailey Avenue. She wears a necklace, $94,600, earrings, $24,800, and ring, $138,000, all from Addessi Jewelers, Main Street.

Dominika Ortonowski

Hostess, Village Tavern

Dominika, a 2015 RHS grad, has been a hostess at

Village Tavern since its opening on Main Street in

January. Her favorite thing about the VT is the fun work environment, great coworkers, and the dessert menu, especially the upside-down chocolate mousse.

This page, Dominika wears a blouse by Parker, $198; jeans by DL1961, $198; bag by Rebecca Minkoff, $345; bracelet by Rock Candy, $38; and earrings by Rock Candy, $58. All from Lucy’s, Main Street.

On the cover, Dominika wears a dress by Milly, $425; bag by Rebecca Minkoff, $345; bracelet by Rock Candy, $32; earrings by Rock Candy, $58. All from Lucy’s, Main Street.