Armed & Gorgeous

Keeler Tavern Museum’s Cannonball Gala––Sept 16




 On April 27, 1777, British soldiers launched a cannonball into the side of the Keeler home on Main Street. It’s still lodged there today, in what is now the Keeler Tavern Museum, which captures more than 300 years of history through the museum, events, and education programs. A custom cannonball pendant will be auctioned at Keeler Tavern Museum’s Cannonball Gala on September 16.

The pendant, the custom work of Addessi Jewelers, is crafted in three variations: 18kt yellow gold, platinum, or sterling silver. Inside the cannonball is a mini-cannonball, heard upon shaking. Each is engraved with “The Battle of Ridgefield, April 27, 1777.” It will
also be for sale after the fall gala. Says Wayne Addessi: “I wanted it to be a piece that will become a unique and affordable gift visitors can walk away with.” 

 

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

