Armed & Gorgeous

Keeler Tavern Museum’s Cannonball Gala––Sept 16

On April 27, 1777, British soldiers launched a cannonball into the side of the Keeler home on Main Street. It’s still lodged there today, in what is now the Keeler Tavern Museum , which captures more than 300 years of history through the museum, events, and education programs. A custom cannonball pendant will be auctioned at Keeler Tavern Museum’s Cannonball Gala on September 16.

The pendant, the custom work of Addessi Jewelers, is crafted in three variations: 18kt yellow gold, platinum, or sterling silver. Inside the cannonball is a mini-cannonball, heard upon shaking. Each is engraved with “The Battle of Ridgefield, April 27, 1777.” It will

also be for sale after the fall gala. Says Wayne Addessi: “I wanted it to be a piece that will become a unique and affordable gift visitors can walk away with.”