A New Supply

Margaret Price’s big bet on her grove street lumberyard

By Dan Briody


Margaret Price, in a new space at greatly expanded Ridgefield Supply.

photos // Kathy Russell photography

On December 30, 2008, the Case-Shiller Home Price Index, which measures price changes in residential housing, recorded the largest drop in its history. Global credit markets were frozen, the U.S. housing bubble had burst, and one Ridgefield family in particular wondered what the coming year would bring. “The phones just stopped ringing,” says Margaret Price, the 39-year old CEO of Ridgefield Supply Co., the lumberyard and building-materials business that has been in the Price family since her grandfather bought it more than half a century ago. “Overnight we became half of what we were: half the sales, half the employees, half the inventory. It was really scary.” 

“It was like a curtain came down,” adds Margaret’s mother, Jo-Anne Price. 

Two years later, with competition from deep-pocketed big-box stores like Lowe’s and The Home Depot, and still very much in the throes of economic downturn, then-32-year-old Price bought the business from her father, Lou, and embarked on the most ambitious expansion plan since the company was first founded as the Osborn and Gilbert Lumberyard in 1883. “I don’t know what made me do it,” she says. “We had to do something. And I didn’t want to wait for the upswing in the market to get started. I wanted to be ready when the market turned around. So in the middle of it all, we made the decision to expand.”

And expand they did. It took more than three years to complete. But on September 15, the new Grove Street campus will officially open. Altogether, it’s 4.5 acres, and includes nine new buildings, not including a restored Ridgefield Depot building. And it’s massive: a total of 24,000 square feet of retail and 65,000 square feet of storage. 

The decision to expand was born of necessity. Even before the downturn, Ridgefield Supply lacked two critical elements that made it difficult to compete. First, much of their building materials were stored in uncovered, outdoor space, exposing inventory, employees, and customers to the elements. And second, the retail space was inadequate for showing off doors, windows, trim, and siding. 

As a result, it was difficult to recruit and retain top talent. And homeowners steered clear of the place, which began to feel like an insider club for contractors. “We were having so many problems with the facility,” says Price. “We were not up to snuff.” 

Price is quick to credit her father, Lou Price, Jr., with much of the vision for Ridgefield Supply’s expansion. Lou bought the business from his father in 1974, and brought with him an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for building science. In 2004, he founded a separate company called Kleer, which became one of the country’s leading manufacturers of PVC trimboard. The sale of that company in 2012 funded the recent expansion of Ridgefield Supply.  

His enthusiasm was infectious, and under his leadership, Ridgefield Supply quickly became the locus of the building community in and around Ridgefield. Margaret, his only child, began working at the store when she was 14. Over the ensuing years, he taught her every aspect of the business—from how wood is harvested, milled, and distributed to how to manage people and expenses. But he stopped short of promising her the business. “I don’t have an MBA. I got my MBA from my father. But he was adamant about me buying the business from him,” says Price. “He made it an uphill battle because he wanted to be sure I wanted it.” 

She did. In fact, even during the darkest days of the economic downturn, Price says she never once considered selling the business. Lou passed away in February 2014. Three months later, Margaret broke ground on the expansion. “It was hard, of course,” says Price. “But you just gotta do it. He had a passion for this industry, for this town. So it actually helped me stay focused.”

The new Ridgefield Supply opens in September, replete with a painstakingly restored version of the original Ridgefield depot train station that used to haul supplies up from Branchville. Besides the expansive new retail space, climate-controlled housings for the building materials, and the modern office space on the second floor, she expects the business to present a friendlier face to the average homeowner. And it will serve a market that has mostly recovered from the boom-and-bust cycle of a decade ago. 

“This is one industry that you can’t Amazon,” says Price. “When people need information, we want them to come here. We want this to be a place that brings together architects, designers, contractors, and homeowners. We want to be the number-one lumberyard in Fairfield and Westchester County.”

TRUE ACCOLADES  On May 25, the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce named Margaret Price Woman of the Year,“recognizing her entrepreneurial vision, and for being highly regarded as a businesswoman in a male-dominated industry.”

This article appears in the September/October 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

August 2017

8:00 PMChris Botti

He’s earned so many superlatives in his career, it may be best to put it simply: the cat can play. Trumpeter Chris Botti brings his superb musicianship, his killer band and his...

Cost: $110

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
Family Golf Hour

Starting June 3rd thru August 27th, Ridgefield Golf Course offers families an opportunity to play golf. For $25 groups of up to 5 people can play a few holes (golf cart included). Tee times are...

Cost: For $25 groups of up to 5 people

Where:
Ridgefield Golf Course
545 Ridgebury Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
Art Shapes

Each year Stamford Downtown hosts a distinguished outdoor sculpture exhibit designed to attract both local and regional audiences. Art in Public Places Outdoor Sculpture exhibit features sculptures...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stamford Downtown
, CT


Website »

More information

2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Futuristic Fabrications

Turn a summer afternoon into an artful one. Experiment with new materials and creative processes. Families with children of all ages are invited! Imagine what art will look like years from now...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2017 Summer Restaurnt Weeks

Restaurant Weeks, hosted by Stamford Tables, is back for another summer of fabulous dining.  From August 21st through September 4th, participating restaurants will be...

Where:
Participating Downtown Restaurants
Stamford, CT


Website »

More information

8:00 PM - 9:30 PMAnn Wilson of Heart

“Ann Wilson of Heart” the next step of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s journey – the step that puts it all together. The present meets the past and joins the timeless. All...

Cost: $90.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series powered by xfinity
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 11:00 AMRidgefield Chorale Asks, "Do You Love To Sing?"

Do you love to sing and want to join a contemporary singing group? The Ridgefield Chorale is kicking off their fall rehearsal season and would like to invite anyone interested in becoming a member,...

Cost: Free

Where:
St Andrew's Church
6 Ivy Hill Road
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Chorale
Telephone: 203-546-8740
Contact Name: Lori Meehan
Website »

More information

8:00 PMKenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Kenny Wayne Shepherd, the Louisiana born axeman and songsmith, has sold millions of albums while throwing singles into the Top 10, shining a light on the rich blues of the past and...

Cost: $69.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMAfternoon Studios: Data Drawings

Turn a summer afternoon into an artful one. Experiment with new materials and creative processes. Families with children of all ages are invited! Incorporate important words and numbers from...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
8:00 PMRobert Randolph & The Family Band

Pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph, who is included on Rolling Stone’s list of 100 greatest guitarists of all time, leads this Grammy Award-nominated funk and soul band. Many musicians...

Cost: $45-65

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
8:00 PMAn Evening With The Neal Morse Band

Featuring Mike Portnoy, Randy George, Eric Geillette and Bill Hubauer Ex Dream Theater and current Winery Dogs super drummer Mike Portnoy (also known for his work...

Cost: $45

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: (203)438-5795
Contact Name: Vania Saintfery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 8:00 PMConnecticut Taco Festival

The Connecticut Taco Festival will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2017 from 10 AM to 8 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena. This event will feature a variety of taco selections from restaurants and...

Cost: Tickets are limited. Advanced general admission tickets $45 and $25 for kids

Where:
Danbury Ice Arena
1 Independence Way
Danbury, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMGavin DeGraw

The multi-platinum selling singer, performer and songwriter with his brand new Gavin DeGRAW TOUR where he will be performing a stripped down set, diving deep into his catalogue for the first time...

Cost: $87

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 PMAugust Astronomy

Join New Pond Farm's team of astronomers as we gaze through the telescopes at the five-day old moon, Jupiter with its bright moons, and Saturn with its magnificent rings....

Cost: $4 per New Pond Farm member, $6 per non-member

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
