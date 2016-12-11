EXCLUSIVE Wearable Ridgefield Belt

Hand-stitched needlepoint belt featuring the Cass Gilbert Fountain

Finely crafted needlepoint belt—the Cass Gilbert Fountain, the Ridgefield icon that will add a special touch to any outfit. A great gift for friends (wholive here and who don’t), relatives (who wish they did), family, colleagues—and there’s always you. Wrap yourself in Ridgefield.

Men’s belt is 1.25” in width- Ladies/Kids belt is 1” in width. This unique hand-stitched accessory is detailed with fine full grain leather, solid brass and is not available anywhere else.