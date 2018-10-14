Tony Danza's in Town

WIN TICKETS––enjoy seeing this iconic actor sing, dance and share stories at Ridgefield Playhouse––Oct 27

Best known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished and long-running series, “Taxi” and “Who’s The Boss,” for which he was nominated for an Emmy Award and four Golden Globe Awards, is performing at the Ridgefield Playhouse for one night only.

The iconic Tony Danza and his four-piece band combe timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music. The New York Times raved “Tony’s a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm… He exudes the kind of charisma that can’t be taught!”

Tony Danza has also recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas, with The New York Times calling his performance “sly genius,” and a “career high”. Among his past successes, Tony has starred on Broadway in the The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and in beloved films such as Angels In Outfield, She’s Out of Control, and Hollywood Knights.

Danza is currently starring in The Good Cop, a Netflix original series from the creator of Monk, playing a street smart, rule breaking, ex NYC cop and father to a straight laced rule following cop, played by Josh Groban.