Wrapped in Wreaths

Wreath Festival––Nov 17

By Heather Borbeau

The holiday season gets an early start Founders Hall. Its Wreath Festival opens with a cocktail party on Friday, November 16, and continues Saturday and Sunday, November 17 and 18, from 10 am to 4 pm. More than 100 decorated wreaths created by local designers will be on display and for sale, along with holiday swags, garlands, and fresh miniature boxwood trees.

The Festival will also feature a home and holiday boutique stocked with unusual gift items, elegant home-décor pieces, jewelry, and accessories. “The boutique will have so many irresistible items,” says boutique committee co-chair Brenda Berta. “It’s affordable, easy, one-stop shopping.” New to this year’s festival will be a gingerbread-house decorating contest for kids five to 13, in partnership with Elizabella’s Bake Shop.