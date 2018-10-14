Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Ridgefield 25

The most dedicated, most creative and most influential people in Ridgefield




Here and at a ceremony on November 10, we celebrate 25 of the most creative, dynamic, generous, and entrepreneurial individuals who make Ridgefield such a wonderful place to call home. 

Amy Pal rode into the Ridgefield business community by introducing JoyRide cycling studio, then opening Whip Salon, Ridgefield’s first blow dry bar. She uses her marketing savvy and business success to give back, most notably with her fun, hip fundraising and fashion parties at the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum.

Roger Knick turned an old driving range into the Golf Performance Center, a destination for serious golfers looking to train their way to greatness. In addition to giving lectures in the field of sports performance development through the Golf Performance Foundation, Knick is writing a book, The Best Golfer Ever Built. 

Allison Stockel is executive director of the Ridgefield Playhouse, which she has built from a small-town auditorium into a regional powerhouse, attracting top talent to put on some 200 live performances a year. Stockel is also a triathlete, a founding member of the Ridgefield Film Commission, and the 2017 winner of Rotary’s Citizen of the Year. She led an initiative called Arts for Everyone that focuses on making the arts accessible to low-income families. 

Jacqui Dowd and her husband Sean Dowd started Ridgefield Bicycle Co. in 2011. Subsequently Jacqui helped found and now is the charmismatic leader of the Ridgefield Bicycle Sport Club, with 400 members and a mission of education, safety, and fun, and is now one of the largest organized cycling clubs in the country. 

Katie Diamond and Daniel C. Levine co-founded A Contemporary Theater, a sparkling space that opened earlier this year in the former auditorium of Schlumberger and has been a big attraction to town. These two talented Broadway stars led the effort to create this state-of-the-art performance space to bring Broadway-caliber performances to Ridgefield—first with Mamma Mia!, currently with Evita.

Valerie Jensen is the founder and head of the Prospector Theater. As past president of SPHERE, a group whose mission is to better the lives of adults with disabilities, she has taken that mission and fine-tuned it at the Prospector, whose mission is to employ adults with disabilities. The Prospector employs more than 100 adults with disabilities and has provided Ridgefield with one of the nation’s most spectacular movie theaters.

Mary Ellen Loncto was chief of oncology nursing at Norwalk Hospital, which bestowed on her its Nightingale Award. Loncto has run ten marathons, including a first-in-age group finish at Marine Corps Marathon in 2014. She helped greatly expand the Ridgefield Thrift Shop and oversaw the distribution of more than $250,000 to local organizations earlier this year. 

Barbara Manners has been a member of the Board of Selectmen and a major supporter of the arts in Ridgefield for more than two decades. Ten years ago she helped organize Concert Happenings in Ridgefield Parks (CHIRP), bringing live outdoor music performances to Ballard Park—connecting the community one to two times a week throughout the summer. 

Larry Bossidy has distinguished himself in the international business community as a top-level executive at GE and as CEO of Allied Signal and Honeywell and most recently as an author and regular commentator on CNBC. Having nine children and numerous grandchildren rise through Ridgefield schools and athletic fields, he and his wife Nancy Bossidy have provided major support to many groups in town, mostly notably Tiger Hollow, the Ridgefield Library, and the Boys & Girls Club.

Roy Colsey led the Ridgefield High School boys lacrosse team to a state championship this year, defeating the four-time defending champion Darien High School in a nailbiter. An all-American from Syracuse University, Colsey went on to play professional lacrosse. Colsey represents the overwhelming greatness of the RHS athletic program, which was a dominant force in Connecticut athletics this past year.

John Roche was a career Ridgefield police officer, making his way through the ranks before being named chief, graduating from the FBI National Academy and earning officer of the year in 1983. A beloved member of the Ridgefield community, he was a baseball coach, schout master, parishioner of St. Mary Church, and a member of Rotary. Chief Roche passed away in September leaving behind a town and a police force that is stronger, safer, and more connected to the community that when he joined it.

Lori Berisford is president of SPHERE, an organizations that helps disabled adults have more fulfilling lives. But her support of so many non-profits in this area is what makes her a standout citizen, winning the Spirit of Dr. King Service Award last year. Some of the organizations she profoundly affects include Ability Beyond, Sunrise Cottage, Founders Hall, the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury, RVNA, the Ridgefield Playhouse, and Kids in Crisis.  

Ed Mcgill transformed BMW of Ridgefield from a tired dealership to a gorgeous space and booming business, becoming a community booster along the way—sponsoring events, hosting organizations, providing weekend car giveaways. In addition, he and wife Gaetana have been active supporters of Keeler Tavern, to whom they donated a historic house from the property they purchased when moving to Ridgefield.

Wayne Addessi is a longtime business owner, whose eponymously named jewelry store is a beacon of Main Street. Addessi has used his role as a business leader to promote the town through his work with the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce and most recently as the founder and driving force behind InRidgefield—a marketing initiative whose central website is a reflection of all that is happening in this culturally robust town.

Anita Donofrio and her husband Nick Donofrio bring passion, talent, and commitment to their work in Ridgefield. Having been significant supporters of the Ridgefield Library, earning the Hope Swenson Award in 2015, Anita has been a driving force behind the success of ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue) and has also become a national force to control gun violence. 

Tucker West filled Ridgefield with Olympic spirit earlier this. As a Boy Scout, Tucker learned about the luge during a US Olympic event on Governor Street. His dad, entrepreneur Brett West, subsequently built a full-scale, ice-making luge run in the family back yard on West Mountain Road. Tucker competed in his first Olympics in 2014—as the youngest ever US Olympic luge competitor—and returned earlier this year.

Theresa Santoro is president and CEO of Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association, which under her tenure has exploded: expanding its coverage to more than 25 towns and its services from simply visiting nurses: it now offers rehabilitation and physical therapy, geriatric care management, disease management, and most recently home hospice care. She also led the migration of RVNA into its new state-of-the-art facility on Governor Street.

Alex Fischetti is very much a man about town. An employee of the Ridgefield Playhouse, Fischetti is the recent author of the Lonesome Boy and the Blond-Haired Angel, describing a friendship that has helped him cope with Aspergber syndrome, which he was diagnosed with at a young age. Now, Alex can be seen attending or helping out at nearly every cultural function in town, always quick with a hello and his signature bright smile. 

Liz Goldstone and husband Steven, former CEO of RJR Nabisco, moved to Ridgefield in 1991. In addition to helping create Founders Hall, Liz has given time and energy to Danbury Hospital, and the Lounsbury House. Together the Goldstones and their family foundation have given both time and treasure to many Ridgefield organizations.

Paul McNamara was the chairman of Fairfield County Bank since 1987 and a director there since 1986, before his retirement earlier this year. Under his leadership, Ridgefield Bank blossomed into what is now Fairfield County Bank, expanding from two brances to 17 branches and from less than $100 million in assets to $1.5 billion. Following his lead, the bank put more than $1 million in donations to the community. So many homes and businesses owe their success and ownership to loans triggered by McNamara. He and wife Dewey have been active in supporting the Ridgefield VNA, Danbury Hospital, Ridgefield Library, the Boys & Girls Club, and more.  

Mary Rindfleisch was for many years the assistant director of the Ridgefield Library, but her title did not reflect the massive imprint she left on the institution, having infused her deep love of learning, commitment to community, and creative thinking over her 20 years there. Though Rindfleisch died suddenly this year, so many lasting legacies of her work continue to make this library and this town what they are today.

Lane Murdock is a student at Ridgefield High School who represents the power of our youth in the country today. Following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, this year, Murdock led what ultimately became a national movement: encouraging students to walk out of school on a designated day to protest gun violence in America. 

Hildegard Grob is executive director of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center. Under her tenure, she has helped expand this institution from a 300-year-old building offering colonial-themed tours to a sprawling history center and destination, providing a vivid look at American history by exploring the journey of this property from a residence, post office, and inn, to what it has become. Keeler’s camps and other programs for youth are infusing learning and history into the next generation.

Megan Searfoss owns and operates the men’s and women’s apparel shop Everywear on Main as well as the Ridgefield Running Co. A multi-time Ironman and certified coach, Searfoss has gotten Ridgefield in shape, by offering run-training programs and by organizing the Ridgefield Half Marathon and the now-national Run Like a Mother 5k Mother’s Day race.

Picking the 25 

Don’t see someone who deserves to be here? Post your ideas for future nominees at ridgefield25.org.

We opened the nomination process this summer and received the names of more than 100 people, making the selection of these 25 a true challenge, helped only by the fact that we will organize this program every year. A deserved person who does not make the list this year can be nominated now for the 2019 Ridgefield 25 Reception and Ceremony.

This year we hold the event at BMW of Ridgefield, Saturday, November 10, 6 pm. Featuring drinks, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a special Q&A with Larry Bossidy, it is open to the public. Tickets ($55) are available click here

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Take Two

The acting twins of Ridgefield

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
11:00 AM1st Annual Audubon Greenwich Bridal Fête

Fairfield County Wedding Concierge will host their very 1st curated bridal show at the Audubon Greenwich.  The Greenwich Bridal Fête will feature boutique wedding professionals and local wedding...

Cost: $10 advance purchase (online) $15 at the door

Where:
Audubon Greenwich
613 Riversville Rd
Greenwich , CT  06831
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County Wedding Concierge
Telephone: 203.864.5084
Contact Name: DIANA M. PALMENTIERO
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Exhibition Opening and Reception for Helena Hernmarck: Weaving In Progress

Please join us to celebrate the opening of Helena Hernmarck: Weaving In Progress, the master weaver’s first solo museum exhibition in 20 years. During this exhibition the gallery space will...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPink Martini

Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for an Italian wine tasting by Pera Wines and an art exhibit! Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz and...

Cost: $67.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Voice-Over Class

In what could be the one of most enlightening 2 hours you’ve ever spent, your instructor, Justine Reiss will show you how YOU could actually begin using your speaking voice for commercials,...

Cost: $31/$24 for Senior/Disablity

Where:
East Ridge Middle School
10 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:00 PM - 7:00 PMPortfolio Review Day

Curious about the process of applying to and attending an art school? Share your portfolio with admissions representatives from leading art colleges and universities such as Pratt, Maryland...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMDon’t Shrug It Off: Shoulder Injury Treatment & Prevention – A Community Education Program presented by HSS Stamford

Join us for a FREE lecture! Is your shoulder stiff, sore or weak? Shoulder problems are common and frequently caused by athletic activities that include repetitive or excessive overhead...

Cost: Free

Where:
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: HSS Stamford
Telephone: 203-705-2956
Contact Name: Pamela Villagomez
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMEric Johnson: Ah Via Musicom

Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity Critically acclaimed guitarist Eric Johnson is touring in celebration of his 1990 release Ah Via Musicom, which was certified platinum plus and launched...

Cost: $46

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMPainting Uncorked with Allison Meyler

Registration required at shop.aldrichart.org   Back by popular demand! Enjoy an evening of painting paired with wine, light hors d’oeuvres, and great conversation with painter and Ridgefield...

Cost: $25; $20 member

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:30 PMEvening for Educators: Close Looking and Reflective Listening

Using the current exhibition, The Domestic Plane: New Perspectives on Tabletop Art, renowned museum educator Jessica Sack, the Jan and Frederick Mayer Senior Associate Curator of Public Education...

Cost: Free; registration encouraged at shop.aldrichart.org

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPhil Vassar: Crank Up The Sun Tour

Country songwriter and performer Phil Vassar returns to The Playhouse! Vassar has released 9 critically-acclaimed albums, was the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Male Vocalist, two-time...

Cost: $50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 10:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThird Saturdays

10 am to 12 noon; children ages 2 to 5 1 to 3 pm; children ages 6 to 10   Visit The Aldrich for FREE the Third Saturday of each month! See the latest in contemporary art and participate in...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMA Regional Culinary Viaggio Through Italy with Julia della Croce.

A Regional Culinary Viaggio Through Italy with Julia della Croce. Demonstration Class Under Julia’s expert tutelage, our menu will meander through the less touristy regions of Italy:...

Cost: $115

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
NEW MILFORD, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kim Prange
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 6:00 PMTaconic Opera - Double-bill for double the pleasure: Gianni Schicchi and Cavalleria Rusticana, October 20 & 21

Taconic Opera celebrate its 21thseason with another exciting event in October, bringing together two of the most popular one-act operas ever composed:  Giacomo Puccini’s Gianna Schicchi...

Cost: $32-$67; $7 senior discounts; $15 students all seats; family of 4 (any age) $85

Where:
Yorktown Stage
1974 Commerce St
Entrance Veteran's Road
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Sponsor: Hudson Chorale
Telephone: 855-886-7372
Contact Name: Dan Montez
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMAll Ages Open Mic

Calling all Kids, Teens and Adults!  Join us for our NEW All Ages Open Mic! All styles are welcome:  Singer/songwriter, Classical, Rock, Hip Hop, Jazz... if you are music to share,...

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Where:
Enchanted Garden Studio Two
529 Ethan Allen Highway
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 10:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMDamn Fine Comedy Showcase

This unique event features EIGHT stand-up comics, who regularly perform in venues such as the Greenwich Village Comedy Club, Dangerfield’s and Comic Strip Live - all performing live on the stage...

Cost: $30/person general seating; $60/person table seating

Where:
Lewisboro Library
15 Main Street
South Salem, NY  10590
View map »


Sponsor: Lewisboro Library
Telephone: 914-875-9004
Contact Name: Liz Gabriele
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags