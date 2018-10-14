Not So Hidden Hideaway

The Hideaway offers standout comfort food classics and a terrific selection of craft beers

By Geoffrey Morris

Drive along Grove Street anytime after noon, any day of the week, and you are sure to find a parking lot full of cars. Cars belonging to patrons of The Hideaway—the go-to favorite for a burger, drink with friends, or family dinner. With a long history as a reliable place for food and drink, the current owner Patrick Lynch, always at the door with a welcome smile, has maintained the eatery’s historic authenticity while pulling it into the present day, with alluring drink options, a current selection of beers, and a succulent selection of meals.

Fun starters include Beef Brisket Nachos, Spinachoke Skillet, and Mexican Street Corn. Salads include the Tuscan Kale Grain Bowl, Thai Chili Salmon Quinoa Salad, and a classic Cobb. Among the many starters: Avocado Tacos, Ahi Tuna Burger, a dozen or so burgers, chicken pot pie, hanger steak, and Pork Cutlet Parmesan.

The Hideaway

30 Grove Street

Ridgefield, CT

203.438.7676