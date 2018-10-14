Is that a new roof railing on Town Hall?

By Heather Borbeau

Why, yes it is. Long before anyone alive today was around, an elegant white widow’s walk topped the current Town Hall, on Main Street and Bailey Avenue. “Most people forgot there was one ever there,” says carpenter Mike Wise. “It needed to be put back up there.” A few years ago, Wise approached First Selectman Rudy Marconi, armed with historic photos, and offered to restore the railing.

Wise contacted historical architect Dave Scott, who was immediately interested and began producing sketches. Most interesting to Wise is the type of material he employed for the project. “Cellular PVC is a natural material that does not need any maintenance,” he says. “It’s injection-molded foam and shaped into boards and shaped like you would any wood. When painted it’s indistinguishable from wood. This is particularly important given how much the rail will be exposed to the weather.”

More than a decade ago, Wise used a similar material to add a roof railing at the Lounsbury House. That building sits in the historic district and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and therefore approval to use this material was required. No such approval is needed for its use at Town Hall. The roof walk at the Lounsbury House can be accessed. “They have on occasion has wine and cheese parties,” says Wise. “People will not be able to go up on the roof of Town Hall.”

This addition is not related to the other work taking place around Town Hall—installing new drainage and revamping the hardscape on the front, sides, and rear of the building.