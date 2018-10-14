How many dogs are there in Ridgefield?

By Katy O’Hara

Take a walk down Main Street and it certainly seems like a lot. In fact, there are 2,500 licensed dogs—licensed being the operative word. The actual number is estimated at more than 3,000, since some people decide not to get their dog licensed with the town clerk’s office.

Though not all dog owners do so, the state requires dogs to be licensed mainly to ensure their shots are up to date, particularly rabies. The state also licenses to keep track of how many dogs are neutered. Though the town clerk’s office does not have a number of how many are or are not, it did say the state encourages dog owners to have their pet neutered to help with overpopulation and to reduce the amount of stray and unwanted dogs.

Of the 462 different breeds that are registered, the rarest known breed is the akita. The most common breed: a virtual tie between golden retriever and Lab. The town keeps no records of cats. Meow.