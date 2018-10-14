Edit ModuleShow Tags
Cock-a-Doodle-Doo

Red Rooster Pub has something for everyone

By Heather Borbeau


Breaking the months-long suspense created by its Coming Soon sign, Red Rooster Pub arrived this summer with great anticipation. 

Opened by a seasoned restaurateur who also owns Red Rooster in Newtown, Portofino’s in Wilton, and Max 40 in Danbury, Red Rooster arrived with a totally retro remodeling job and an ambitious menu aimed at families. The vast space had been home to the chic Italian eatery Toscana, once operated by the owner of the current Gallo Ristorante. That modernity was removed and a rustic, beamy look was added—both to the large dining room as well as the grand, high-ceilinged bar. 

If you love burgers you will like this menu. There are 16 burger options, plus a steak sandwich, French dip, and a handful of other sandwiches. There is a small selection of Main Dishes. There is an extensive list of starters—spinach salad, kale salad, Cobb, and caprese, plus skillet nachos, tacos, chili, and crab cakes. 

The bar really is the star of the show—with some 20 seats and a few booth-like tables, it attracts both the drinkers and the families—with an extensive draft-beer and wine list.  

Red Rooster Pub
43 Danbury Rd.,
Ridgefield, CT
203-403-3021

redroosterpubridgefield.com

$$$ Moderate - Expensive

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

