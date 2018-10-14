Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Aging Well

Senior Living Communities Around Us

By Robin H Phillips


A living room at an Atria Senior Living location, opening this spring on Old Quarry Road.

As you drive up Old Quarry Road, you will see a new sprawling building emerging, filling the once-vacant lot. This is the new Atria Senior Living, one of the many senior-living communities committing billions of dollars to create the present and future homes of an aging population. 

These communities bear no resemblance to what our great grandparents might have envisioned when we spoke of a retirement home. The antiquated concept of a “nursing home” has given way to new options in senior living, which range from independent living, round-the-clock assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care. These attractive new facilities combine the efficiency of a well-run medical facility and the amenities of a high-end hotel. The more comprehensive facilities are referred to as a CCRC—or a continuing care retirement community, which is a single facility that offers residents the full spectrum of care levels. A CCRC is designed to ensure the continuity of a senior’s care throughout their retirement years. 

The newest community being built in Ridgefield is Atria Senior living. “About eight years ago, we saw the first of the baby boomers reaching retirement age, or what we used to consider retirement age. Since then, we’ve seen the percentage of older adults in America continue to grow, and there’s going to be an even sharper uptick in the next decade,” explains Atria Senior Living senior vice president John Hartmayer, a Ridgefield resident. “From 2020 to 2030, the 75 plus population is projected to grow by 11 million people, which is a 50 percent increase in this segment of the population.” 

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2016 more than 575,000 Connecticut residents were age 65 and older, making up an estimated 16 percent of the state’s total population of 3.6 million. People are living healthier lives and staying active well into their later years. “Senior living communities offer a real home where they can age well in the company of others, participate in programs and events based on their interests, eat well, set goals, and continue to live purposeful lives,” says Hartmayer. 

The first senior living residence in town was Ridgefield Crossings, which opened 13 years ago and is part of the Benchmark group that recently added a large facility in Fairfield to its portfolio of 17 Connecticut communities. “Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings is proud to have been the first assisted living community in Ridgefield,” says Benchmark senior vice president Bob Moran. “We are continually updating and adding to the comfortable, home like feel. In 2016, we completed a number of cosmetic improvements and last year added a bistro, which has become a popular focal point for residents.” 

Cuisine is a big selling point at all of these communities, boasting fine chefs and all-day dining for residents. Some even have room service. However, these services are designed to extend beyond hotel-like services. Maplewood Senior Living in Westport also takes their dining options and cuisine seriously, especially for memory care residents. Maplewood, which is opening a new community in Southport in 2018, offers a program called “Inspired Dining” for those living with memory impairment. As people age, their sense of taste often decreases—which makes eating fresh, colorful and flavorful foods even more important, so Maplewood and other communities include farm to table food in their menus. “At Maplewood we believe the most satisfying and healthful dishes begin with the freshest ingredients,” says Maplewood CEO Gregory D. Smith. “Our creative culinary team does a phenomenal job of showcasing what is at its best at this moment to offer a combination of unique and classic dishes that are in season, farm fresh, and sourced locally. The open display concept allows chefs to prepare meals directly in front of residents for them to see, smell, and hear their meals being made, which stimulates the appetite and engages them in the dining experience.”

Another cutting-edge aspect of these communities is their employment of technology to enhance residents’ lives—and in some cases their memory care treatment. Residents are often computer savvy and like to stay connected. Maplewood recently developed a “Center for Aging Innovation and Technology” that is piloting multiple products for their communities including a virtual reality system specifically designed for seniors that offers immersive experiences to entertain, spark memories, foster social connections, and reduce stress and anxiety. There are also Amazon Alexas in each room that are connected to a home base to help communicate daily happenings or answer residents’ questions.

From food to technology to engaging activities, and of course, expert full time, on staff skilled care for various needs, these communities are providing comfortable long-term solutions for the care of Connecticut’s growing rank of seniors. 

This article appears in the November/December 2018 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Ridgefield 25

The most dedicated, most creative and most influential people in Ridgefield

Family Hike

To Kilimanjaro and back

Silver Lining

Ushering a North Salem gem into the future

A Curling We Will Go

Trying Out an Olympic Sport

Take Two

The acting twins of Ridgefield

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

October 2018

Today
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
11:00 AM1st Annual Audubon Greenwich Bridal Fête

Fairfield County Wedding Concierge will host their very 1st curated bridal show at the Audubon Greenwich.  The Greenwich Bridal Fête will feature boutique wedding professionals and local wedding...

Cost: $10 advance purchase (online) $15 at the door

Where:
Audubon Greenwich
613 Riversville Rd
Greenwich , CT  06831
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield County Wedding Concierge
Telephone: 203.864.5084
Contact Name: DIANA M. PALMENTIERO
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Exhibition Opening and Reception for Helena Hernmarck: Weaving In Progress

Please join us to celebrate the opening of Helena Hernmarck: Weaving In Progress, the master weaver’s first solo museum exhibition in 20 years. During this exhibition the gallery space will...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPink Martini

Join us in the lobby at 7:15pm for an Italian wine tasting by Pera Wines and an art exhibit! Drawing inspiration from music from all over the world – crossing genres of classical, jazz and...

Cost: $67.50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
Voice-Over Class

In what could be the one of most enlightening 2 hours you’ve ever spent, your instructor, Justine Reiss will show you how YOU could actually begin using your speaking voice for commercials,...

Cost: $31/$24 for Senior/Disablity

Where:
East Ridge Middle School
10 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 12:00 PMThe Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course with Literary Scholar Mark Scarbrough

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, CT is pleased to welcome back literary scholar Mark Scarbrough as he leads a five week course The Soul Ajar: An Emily Dickinson Literature Course.  The classes...

Cost: Free and open to the public

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
3:00 PM - 7:00 PMPortfolio Review Day

Curious about the process of applying to and attending an art school? Share your portfolio with admissions representatives from leading art colleges and universities such as Pratt, Maryland...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMDon’t Shrug It Off: Shoulder Injury Treatment & Prevention – A Community Education Program presented by HSS Stamford

Join us for a FREE lecture! Is your shoulder stiff, sore or weak? Shoulder problems are common and frequently caused by athletic activities that include repetitive or excessive overhead...

Cost: Free

Where:
HSS Stamford Outpatient Center
1 Blachley Road
Stamford, CT  06902
View map »


Sponsor: HSS Stamford
Telephone: 203-705-2956
Contact Name: Pamela Villagomez
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMEric Johnson: Ah Via Musicom

Pepsi Rock Series powered by Xfinity Critically acclaimed guitarist Eric Johnson is touring in celebration of his 1990 release Ah Via Musicom, which was certified platinum plus and launched...

Cost: $46

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Playhouse
Telephone: 203-438-5795
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMPainting Uncorked with Allison Meyler

Registration required at shop.aldrichart.org   Back by popular demand! Enjoy an evening of painting paired with wine, light hors d’oeuvres, and great conversation with painter and Ridgefield...

Cost: $25; $20 member

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:30 PMEvening for Educators: Close Looking and Reflective Listening

Using the current exhibition, The Domestic Plane: New Perspectives on Tabletop Art, renowned museum educator Jessica Sack, the Jan and Frederick Mayer Senior Associate Curator of Public Education...

Cost: Free; registration encouraged at shop.aldrichart.org

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMPhil Vassar: Crank Up The Sun Tour

Country songwriter and performer Phil Vassar returns to The Playhouse! Vassar has released 9 critically-acclaimed albums, was the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Male Vocalist, two-time...

Cost: $50

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 10:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMChildren's Holiday Theater Class Registration Now Open

Reindeer and elves and fairies, oh my! A local theater troupe is preparing young thespians for an awesome, educational theater class especially geared towards kids ages 3 - 12. The Greater Danbury...

Cost: $ 165.00

Where:
Danbury Irish Cultural Center
6 Lake Avenue
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: GDICF Theater Troupe
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMThird Saturdays

10 am to 12 noon; children ages 2 to 5 1 to 3 pm; children ages 6 to 10   Visit The Aldrich for FREE the Third Saturday of each month! See the latest in contemporary art and participate in...

Cost: Free!

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 3:00 PMA Regional Culinary Viaggio Through Italy with Julia della Croce.

A Regional Culinary Viaggio Through Italy with Julia della Croce. Demonstration Class Under Julia’s expert tutelage, our menu will meander through the less touristy regions of Italy:...

Cost: $115

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Rd
NEW MILFORD, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kim Prange
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 6:00 PMTaconic Opera - Double-bill for double the pleasure: Gianni Schicchi and Cavalleria Rusticana, October 20 & 21

Taconic Opera celebrate its 21thseason with another exciting event in October, bringing together two of the most popular one-act operas ever composed:  Giacomo Puccini’s Gianna Schicchi...

Cost: $32-$67; $7 senior discounts; $15 students all seats; family of 4 (any age) $85

Where:
Yorktown Stage
1974 Commerce St
Entrance Veteran's Road
Yorktown Heights, NY  10598
View map »


Sponsor: Hudson Chorale
Telephone: 855-886-7372
Contact Name: Dan Montez
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMAll Ages Open Mic

Calling all Kids, Teens and Adults!  Join us for our NEW All Ages Open Mic! All styles are welcome:  Singer/songwriter, Classical, Rock, Hip Hop, Jazz... if you are music to share,...

Cost: $5 suggested donation

Where:
Enchanted Garden Studio Two
529 Ethan Allen Highway
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64

On June 23, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich opens Expressionism in Print: The Early Works of Richard Haas, 1957 - 64 in the Arcade Gallery. The exhibition will be on display through October 21, 2018....

Cost: Free for members; $10 for non-members; $8 for seniors and students with ID

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 10:00 PMHo-Ho-Holy Night Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are on sale now for The Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation's presentation of Christmas Bingo: It's a Ho-Ho-Holy Night, an interactive, hilarious comedy about a...

Cost: 30.00

Where:
Rogers Park Middle School
21 Memorial Drive
Danbury`, CT  06810
View map »


Sponsor: Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Foundation
Telephone: 203-501-7424
Contact Name: Wendy Ann Mitchell
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit Ira BARKOFF

Evocation of light is ever present in the romantic and experiential landscapes of Ira Barkoff. His recent works convey the spontaneity and the maturity of the artist’s hand and dedication to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: 1953
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 10:00 PMA Haunting at Mill Hill

As the sun sets, the spirits come out to play... Take a lantern-lit tour through the old Mill Hill graveyard! Hear chilling tales based on real events from Norwalk’s hidden past at the...

Cost: $15 - $20

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Parking Across the Street
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Norwalk Historical Society
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMDamn Fine Comedy Showcase

This unique event features EIGHT stand-up comics, who regularly perform in venues such as the Greenwich Village Comedy Club, Dangerfield’s and Comic Strip Live - all performing live on the stage...

Cost: $30/person general seating; $60/person table seating

Where:
Lewisboro Library
15 Main Street
South Salem, NY  10590
View map »


Sponsor: Lewisboro Library
Telephone: 914-875-9004
Contact Name: Liz Gabriele
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags