What happens to items given to Goodwill?

By William Garvey

The Goodwill trailer near the transfer statioin is about the most open business in town—manned seven days a week, from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. The trailer has been there over 30 years, and Goodwill says it’s one of its most successful.

Saturdays are prime. By far the most stuff by volume is clothing. But almost anything in a typical household—including jewelry, small appliances, flat screen TVs—is welcome. While “gently used” goods are prized, the donated things can’t be torn or broken. No firearms, flammables, mattresses, box springs, newspapers, magazines, nor baby furniture.

Donated goods are transferred to one of Goodwill’s several stores in the area—the closest are in Danbury and Bethel. Proceeds are then used to fund programs to help people overcome barriers to employment and return to the work force—the century-old non-profit’s sole mission.