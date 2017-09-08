Edit ModuleShow Tags
Ridgefield Out & About - Nov/Dec




10.25––The 8th annual Drink Pink for Ann’s Place will take place on Wednesday, October 25, at 6 pm at Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar on West Lane. Live music, cocktails, nibbles, and the color pink will be the backdrop for an evening that supports Ann’s Place, a local nonprofit organization that provides comfort, support, and resources to people with cancer and to their loved ones. Photographer Kristen Jensen will show “Faces of Courage,” her portraits of cancer survivors. bernardsridgefield.com

11.4––Sphere will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a swell soiree on November 4 at the Salem Golf Club. For three decades, Sphere has been living the mission to enrich and enhance the lives of adults with disabilities through education, recreation, and the arts. The gala will honor First Selectman Rudy Marconi. spherect.org

11.4––Actress, singer, dancer Vanessa Williams has conquered the musical charts, Broadway, music videos, television and motion pictures. She has achieved critical acclaim as an actress on stage, in film and on television. And she was Miss America. She performs at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Nov 4. ridgefieldplayhouse.org 

11.4 Jazzy––Caramoor, in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, presents Canadian singer and trumpeter Bria Skonberg, who will play excerpts from her album Bria, which won Vocal Jazz Album of the Year at the 2017 Juno awards. Says the NY Times: “She has become the shining hope of hot jazz.” caramoor.org

11.11 The Beat––If you like the Sixties, you will love The Sixties Show, taking place at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Nov 11, featuring former members of Bob Dylan’s, Ray Charles’, and James Brown’s bands and current members of The Smithereens. “The show is a cross-generational crowd pleaser and the band is widely celebrated and known for re-creating spot on recreations of the hits,” says musical director and Ridgfielder Craig O’Keefe. ridgefieldplayhouse.org 

11.17-11.19 Go Hug a Tree––The Lounsbury House will get transformed into an early winter wonderland as supporters dress up Christmas trees, which are then sold to an eager public. The biennial Nov17 to 19 tradition attracts fun-loving folk from the area and is a great way to kick off the holiday spirit. Entry is $10.  lounsburyhouse.org

Through 1.7.18 In the Limelight at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, features 100 drawings, prints, and posters by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. The show examines the relationship between portraiture, caricature, and the rise of the cult of celebrity in the late 19th century, while focusing on the artist’s portraits of top entertainers. Until Jan 7  brucemuseum.org

Through 4.22.18 Living the Dream––The artists presenting their work at the Aldrich Museum will also use what they created: a bed, desk, sink, and toilet. Your Turn is an architectural environment for two that is primarily based on balance: to work in a partnership and to share resources. On display until April 22. aldrichart.org

This article appears in the November/December 2017 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

October 2017

Today
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMSebastian Tillinger art opening

Art opening Fri October 6 from 6-8pm of new art work by Sebastian Tillinger an actor/artist of recent abstract paintings.  Tillinger has appeared in such Hollywood movies as "The Wolf of...

Cost: free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Rd
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 860-619-0422
Contact Name: Scott Bond
Website »

More information
7:00 PMAmerican Dance Spectacular

Join us for a sensational tour of American popular dance from yesterday and today! From “The Charleston” and “Lindy Hop” to “The Jitterbug” and...

Cost: $60.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway & Cabaret Series
Website »

More information
Theatre Performance "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead"

The Department of Theatre Arts will present "Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead" in the Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake...

Cost: $20

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit JYLIAN GUSTLIN

The arrival of the recent works of Jylian GUSTLIN is always a joyous affair. One can rely not only on a definitive maturation, as evidenced in her new and beautifully rendered works,  but by...

Cost: free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information

8:00 PM - 10:00 PMAn Evening with Bruce Hornsby

He’s a 9-time Grammy Award nominee and has won 3 Grammy Awards. Best known for “The Way It Is” – the title track of Bruce Hornsby and the Range’s 1986 debut album...

Cost: $85.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:30 PMMet Opera ENCORE in HD: Die Zauberflote (Mozart)

A sublime fairy tale that moves freely between earthy comedy and noble mysticism—was written for a theater located just outside Vienna with the clear intention of appealing to audiences from...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
12:30 PMWellness Wednesday Workshop

As part of the ongoing Wellness Wednesday program on campus, there will be a workshop on "Poetry and Journaling For Self and Social Action" with holistic mental health clinician, personal...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
2:45 PM - 5:45 PMVoter Registration Drive

The League of Women Voters of Northern Fairfield County will hold a voter registration drive from on Thursday, Oct. 26 2:45 to 5:45 p.m. in the Ruth Haas Library on the WCSU Midtown campus, 181...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMRenaissance

Following their South American tour this Spring, Renaissance will be back in the Northeast in October and November 2017 debuting their ‘Symphonic Journey’ tour. This tour will...

Cost: $52.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Pepsi Rock Series powered by xfinity
Website »

More information
8:00 PMCoffeehouse Open Mic Night

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The coffeehouse will feature an...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMMartin Sexton Trio

In 2017 American singer-songwriter Martin Sexton extends touring in support of his ninth studio release Mixtape of the Open Road. Syracuse native Sexton got his start singing in the streets and...

Cost: $65.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877


Sponsor: Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PMOktoberfest Jazz

Oktoberfest Jazz will be at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the university's Westside campus, 43 Lake Ave. Extension in Danbury....

Cost: $6

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave. Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Telephone: (203) 837-8732
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMEarth, Wind, Water, & Fire- A Daylong Nature Retreat

Join Redding neighbor and psychologist Ann Reeves in slowing down for a early fall’s day to deepen your awareness of the beauty and healing gifts of the natural world. We will explore each...

Cost: $100 per person

Where:
New Pond Farm Education Center
101 Marchant Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Telephone: (203) 938-2117
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 1:00 PMSnow White & The Seven Dwarfs

This musical adaptation of the classic Grimm’s fairy tale features comes to life with a talented ensemble of actors and wonderful puppets. Follow along as Snow White meets her pint-sized...

Cost: $15.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Academy Family Series
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMSnow White & The Seven Dwarfs

This musical adaptation of the classic Grimm’s fairy tale features comes to life with a talented ensemble of actors and wonderful puppets. Follow along as Snow White meets her pint-sized...

Cost: $15.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Academy Family Series
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMSUNDOWN HOEDOWN – 70th Anniversary Founders Day Barn Dance Fundraiser

Name of event: SUNDOWN HOEDOWN – 70th Anniversary Founders Day Barn Dance Fundraiser Address: Green Chimneys, 400 Doansburg Road, Brewster, NY 10509 in the Horse Barn Riding Ring...

Cost: $30 Family of Four; $10 Individual Tickets; Under 5 years old - FREE

Where:
Green Chimneys
400 Doansburg Rd.
Brewster, NY  10509
View map »


Sponsor: Green Chimneys
Telephone: 845-279-2995 x108
Contact Name: Meg Slavin
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMPlanetarium Show and Telescope Viewing

WCSU will host a 6 p.m. planetarium show on Saturday, Oct. 28, followed by telescope viewing of the sky from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium on the university's...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMChristian McBride's New Jawn

Christian McBride, the recently named Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival, is a five-time Grammy Award-winning bassist-composer who, since the early ‘90s, has recorded over 300...

Cost: $42.50

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine and Jazz Series
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Paradigm Shifts" Art Exhibition

Heather Gaudio Fine Art is pleased to announce “Paradigm Shifts,” a group exhibition featuring paintings by Charles Arnoldi, Ricardo Mazal and Manuel Mérida.  The show opens...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: (203)801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
