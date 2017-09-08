Ridgefield Out & About - Nov/Dec

10.25––The 8th annual Drink Pink for Ann’s Place will take place on Wednesday, October 25, at 6 pm at Bernard’s and Sarah’s Wine Bar on West Lane. Live music, cocktails, nibbles, and the color pink will be the backdrop for an evening that supports Ann’s Place, a local nonprofit organization that provides comfort, support, and resources to people with cancer and to their loved ones. Photographer Kristen Jensen will show “Faces of Courage,” her portraits of cancer survivors. bernardsridgefield.com

11.4––Sphere will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a swell soiree on November 4 at the Salem Golf Club. For three decades, Sphere has been living the mission to enrich and enhance the lives of adults with disabilities through education, recreation, and the arts. The gala will honor First Selectman Rudy Marconi. spherect.org

11.4––Actress, singer, dancer Vanessa Williams has conquered the musical charts, Broadway, music videos, television and motion pictures. She has achieved critical acclaim as an actress on stage, in film and on television. And she was Miss America. She performs at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Nov 4. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

11.4 Jazzy––Caramoor, in collaboration with Jazz at Lincoln Center, presents Canadian singer and trumpeter Bria Skonberg, who will play excerpts from her album Bria, which won Vocal Jazz Album of the Year at the 2017 Juno awards. Says the NY Times: “She has become the shining hope of hot jazz.” caramoor.org

11.11 The Beat––If you like the Sixties, you will love The Sixties Show, taking place at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Nov 11, featuring former members of Bob Dylan’s, Ray Charles’, and James Brown’s bands and current members of The Smithereens. “The show is a cross-generational crowd pleaser and the band is widely celebrated and known for re-creating spot on recreations of the hits,” says musical director and Ridgfielder Craig O’Keefe. ridgefieldplayhouse.org

11.17-11.19 Go Hug a Tree––The Lounsbury House will get transformed into an early winter wonderland as supporters dress up Christmas trees, which are then sold to an eager public. The biennial Nov17 to 19 tradition attracts fun-loving folk from the area and is a great way to kick off the holiday spirit. Entry is $10. lounsburyhouse.org

Through 1.7.18 In the Limelight at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, features 100 drawings, prints, and posters by Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. The show examines the relationship between portraiture, caricature, and the rise of the cult of celebrity in the late 19th century, while focusing on the artist’s portraits of top entertainers. Until Jan 7 brucemuseum.org