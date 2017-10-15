G-town Brew

Nano-brewing comes to the area with The Redding Beer Co.

By Geoffrey Morris

The nano-brew trend has found its way to Redding. The Redding Beer Co . drew its first hoppy elixir on Saturday, October 14, on Georgetown’s Main Street. The brain child of IT engineer Jim Baulsir, the brewery and tasting room offers five brews: a cloudy, mild wheat ale; a zesty American pale ale; an East Coast IPA (“high-hopped”); an Irish red ale (“smoky and nutty”); and an English bitter—all of varying strength.

This place is all about the beer and the community. It serves almost no food but has partnered with the very nearby Lombardi’s, Uncle Leo’s, and Ranch Alegre for takeout . “We might serve some stromboli and soft pretzels,” says Baulsir. Redding Beer will be open afternoons and evenings Wednesday to Sunday, and might offer house brews for area restaurants. Seating capacity is 60—“with some room for standing,” he says—so it’s a cozy, beer-loving crowd.

Brewmaster Baulsir caught the beer bug a few years ago when his wife bought him a home-brew kit (that’s true love). “Wow, this is fun,” he said, soon enrolling in a six-month brew course in Vermont. He’s enlisted son David to aid in his efforts. “I think that people will like what we have to offer.”

Redding Beer Co.

7 Main St.,

Redding, CT

203-587-9000

reddingbeer.com

$ Inexpensive