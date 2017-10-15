Dance in Your Pants

WIN TICKETS! Broadway dancers (and singers) meet TV's "So You Think You Can Dance"

By Heather Borbeau

**Exclusive for two TownVibe readers, a chance to win two tickets to see American Dance Spectacular at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, October 22 at 7:00 p.m. To enter, simply go to our Facebook post about the show and like the post. **

American Dance Spectacular skitters across the stage of the Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, October 22. From The Charleston and Lindy Hop to disco and hip hop, American dance is constantly changing and evolving in dynamic new ways. Seven leading Broadway dancers backed up by three Broadway vocalists will bring an exploration of dance. Featuring energetic choreography by Al Blackstone (TV’s “So You Think You Can Dance”), music direction by Bryan Perri (Broadway’s Wicked), and directed by Daniel C. Levine (Les Miserables), American Dance Spectacular should already have you moving.

Levine is artistic director of the Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series and just received an award for a dance show he conceived and created at the Playhouse and brought to Princess Cruises. Produced with the legendary Stephen Schwartz, Born to Dance and Levine won the Magellan Award—the gold medal for entertainment on a premium ship.