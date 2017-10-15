All About the Pets

People from Ridgefield love their dogs and cats

Dogs dream like people. Cats purr at the same frequency of a baby’s cry. Dogs can understand up to 250 Words and gestures. Cats sleep for 70 percent of their lives. Dogs can count to five. Cats have twice as many neurons as dogs and have better long-term memories. Three dogs survived the sinking of the Titanic—two Pomeranians and one Pekingese.

There are 88 million pet cats in the U.S. and 74 million pet dogs. A dog’s sense of smell is 10,000 times stronger than ours.

Big Jerry & Maddie

​

Maddie and Big Jerry are rescues from New Jersey. Big Jerry came with the name and we just couldn’t resist keeping it. Maddie couldn’t be sweeter and is a bit mischievous. When we hear something crash in the house, we assume that it’s Maddie knocking something over on purpose. Big Jerry is sweet too, but the opposite of graceful. He makes a huge “thud” when he jumps down off of a table. They are great pals and they adore our dogs. —Christine Baer

Lulu

​

Lulu, 5, was adopted from ROAR, part of the Little Pups on the Prairie litter. She never met a ball she didn’t like and even naps with a ball next to her in case she wakes up and sees someone playing lacrosse, her favorite activity. —Kelly Gels

Kilo

Kilo is a native American Indian dog, weighing in at 125 pounds and nearly two years old. He is a gentle giant who loves other dogs and the Bark Park. Winter is his favorite season—and he prefers ice cubes over water bowls. Kilo uses his paws like hands and has been known to open doors and help himself to ice from the refrigerator. His nap spot of choice is the cold tile floor. He anticipates the arrival of his human brother Cole soon. —Lauren Sabol

Gracie

Gracie, a terrier mix, came to us from ROAR. When my dad had cancer, she was my constant companion. It’s remarkable that she is so loving since an X-ray revealed she had BB pellets throughout her body and wsa abused. —Julia Bruce

Raffi

​

Raffi is a DAWS dog that came from a kill shelter in Kentucky. Here at the Blessing of the animals at the Tibeten Center in Redding. She is now a certified therapy dog and visits Regional Hospice every weekend. —Helen Hedemann

Max & Lili

You can see that I’m a Yorkie lover from this photo. Here, Max kissing his baby sister Lily, both are adorable Yorkies. Max is a loving and caring dog, and we just don’t know what we would do without them. —Cindy Birkins

Bambi

(Photo to come)

Bambi is a three-year-old pit bull. Her favorite activities are Frisbee, of course, sitting in everyone’s lap, and giving kisses. I adopted her from Because 4 Paws, a local rescue organization. She had a tough past but she is loving life!—Stephanie None

Johnny

(Photo to come)

His name is Johnny. He’s a four-year-old Yorkshire terrier. He loves long walks, playing tug of war, and squeaking his little toys. He’s obsessed with croissants. Check out all of Johnny’s photographs on Instagram @therealmrjohnny. —Janice Kirkwood

Ruby