Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Steak Sauce

Washington Prime is an upscale steakhouse with a creative and sophisticated menu.

By Geoffrey Morris


Georgetown restaurants come and go. Mostly go. Rancho Allegre and Lumberyard are the two stalwarts. The newest entry just might turn the tide: Washington Prime has a solid menu of steak and seafood, a spacious, attractive bar, and a proven track record, with a sister ship in SoNo.

For a place that bills itself a steakhouse, it has a creative menu. To start, there’s a fabulous gazpacho (with a touch of avocado) and an American soul roll—sausage, broccoli rabe, and mashed-potato spring rolls. The deviled egg has an itsy bitsy meatball on top. For main dishes, the whole bronzino—head and tail included—is popular and the miso cod yummy. Other notables: Shrimp a la Linda and octopus—none of its legs included.

The steaks are indeed the signature here: aged for 28 days, broiled at 900 degrees, and served with a choice of six sauces: bernaise sauce, chimicchuri sauce, or umami bomb sauce among them. Each is $1.50 extra and all sides are an added $8! Steaks options: eight-ounce filet ($39.95), 16-ounce strip ($43.95), 22-ounce ribeye ($46.95), and a 48-ounce porterhouse for two ($98.95).   

If Washington Prime can succeed here, it might be the cornerstone of Georgetown. And for that, many people would be grateful.    

Washington Prime 
19 Main St.,
Redding, CT 
203-587-1488
washingtonprimect.com

Expensive $$$

 

This article appears in the November/December 2016 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Ridgefield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

         

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

To the Max and Back

Max 40 Restaurant & Bar is a New York style steakhouse that also scores with fresh seafood and raw bar

Rejuvenating History

A short history of Stonehenge and what's to come for the historic restaurant and inn.

Take Time for Ice Cream

Hot spots for cold yum

Tinkering With Success

Muscoot Tavern owner brings a new take to an old classic

Tee Up the ’Q

Odeen's BBQ revamps golf course restaurant

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

December 2016

Today
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
7:30 PMNational Theatre of London ENCORE in HD: War Horse

National Theatre of London ENCORE in HD Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series Since its first performance at the National Theatre in 2007, War Horse has become an international...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
2:00 PMMet Opera Encore in HD: Saariaho’s L’Amour de Loin

Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho’s breakthrough opera was described by the New York Times as “transfixing…a lushly beautiful score.” Commissioned by the Salzburg Festival,...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 11:30 AMHomeschool at The Aldrich: Glisten, Glimmer, Glow

Ages 6 to 10 with an adult Create artwork that glows, drawing inspiration from exhibiting artist Peter Liversidge’s RGB light installation. Experiment with fluorescent paints and black lights,...

Cost: $15

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMGrace Farms Christmas Cup

Bring family and friends together in teams of four for Grace Farms' Christmas Cup, a friendly basketball tournament in the Court for teens, returning college students, and adults. This free 3...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:15 PMBolshoi Ballet ENCORE in HD: The Nutcracker

On Christmas Eve, Marie’s wooden nutcracker doll transforms into a beautiful prince who takes her on a magical journey. Before they leave, they must confront the Mouse King whose army is...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
No Events
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags