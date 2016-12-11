Pet-Centric

Ridgefield Magazine readers share photos of their beloved pets

Only a pet can turn a grown man into a willowy, squeaky child: “Come here, my little baby doggie!” Or a woman into a lovestruck teen—melting, light-legged in the presence of a cute pup. We keep our homes and cars immaculate and wash our hands before eating, but if the cat wants to climb on our head or curl up on our bed, no problem. We invited readers to send us their pet photos. Of the many sent, here are a few that we selected.