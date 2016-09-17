On the Town: Norwalk Hospital Gala

On September 17, 2016 the Norwalk Hospital Gala Committee brought a touch of the ‘Big Apple’ to the Hyatt Regency in Greenwich when nearly 400 guests gathered for the 2016 Norwalk Hospital Gala: A New York State of Mind presented by Maplewood Senior Living.

Gala committee member Pauline Daglio and Norwalk Hospital president Mike Daglio with Donut Crazy owners.

Gala chair Ridgefield’s Lori Jabara and husband Richard Jabara, chairman of the board, Western Connecticut Health Network.

Andrew and Robyn Whittingham, Catalina Flores, and Adam Whittingham.