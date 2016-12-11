Good Food on Spring

The Market on Spring is no longer a deli but a fully stocked market café with seating.

By Jennifer Stahlkrantz

The Market on Spring is a market café in the heart of South Salem’s historic hamlet. The former delicatessen has been completely renovated with an open floor plan featuring seating for 12 and refrigerated cases chock-full of bottled beverages, seasonal salads, and prepared sandwiches to go.

At the counter, you can order hot donuts (every day except Monday), breakfast sandwiches (try the house pork sausage, fried egg, cheddar, honey mustard aioli, arugula on a brioche bun for a twist on the standard SEC), fresh soups, and signature sandwiches, grass-fed beef or house-made chorizo burgers, and hand-rolled bagels.