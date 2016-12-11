Frightening Festivities

Halloween themed events in Ridgefield from Oct 22-31, 2016

Ghosts of Ridgefield

OCT 22 @ 6 PM, DISCOVERY CENTER

The annual Ghosts Hike through Hemlock Hills where you will be greeted by ghostly figures and spooky tails. There will be special guests from the past as well as some new faces—you will have to wait and see who will pop up.

203-438-1063

ridgefielddiscovery.org

Lantern Light Tours

OCT 30 @ 6 PM, KEELER TAVERN

Visit the historic rooms at Keeler Tavern Museum and Garden House and see the people who once lived at the Keeler Tavern during the 18th and 19th centuries.

132 Main St., Ridgefield

203-438-5485

keelertavernmuseum.org

ROAR Very Scary Furry Scurry

OCT 30 @ 9 AM, RIDGEFIELD REC CENTER

Wear your costumes and bring your dog to run in the two-mile race. There will be prizes for the first-place runners, dog-team runners, and best dressed. Along with the race their will be other fun games and activities such as the Kids Ding Dong Dash where for every trick you get a treat.

195 Danbury Rd., Ridgefield

203-431-2755

ridgefieldparksandrec.org

#AldrichHalloween 2016

OCT 31 @ 5 PM, ALDRICH CONTEMPORARY ART MUSEUM

Show off your crazy costumes in front of the special spook-tacular photo walls. Share photos using #AldrichHalloween2016 and be projected on the museum wall!

258 Main St., Ridgefield

203-438-4519

aldrichart.org