Frightening Festivities
Halloween themed events in Ridgefield from Oct 22-31, 2016
Ghosts of Ridgefield
OCT 22 @ 6 PM, DISCOVERY CENTER
The annual Ghosts Hike through Hemlock Hills where you will be greeted by ghostly figures and spooky tails. There will be special guests from the past as well as some new faces—you will have to wait and see who will pop up.
203-438-1063
ridgefielddiscovery.org
Lantern Light Tours
OCT 30 @ 6 PM, KEELER TAVERN
Visit the historic rooms at Keeler Tavern Museum and Garden House and see the people who once lived at the Keeler Tavern during the 18th and 19th centuries.
132 Main St., Ridgefield
203-438-5485
keelertavernmuseum.org
ROAR Very Scary Furry Scurry
OCT 30 @ 9 AM, RIDGEFIELD REC CENTER
Wear your costumes and bring your dog to run in the two-mile race. There will be prizes for the first-place runners, dog-team runners, and best dressed. Along with the race their will be other fun games and activities such as the Kids Ding Dong Dash where for every trick you get a treat.
195 Danbury Rd., Ridgefield
203-431-2755
ridgefieldparksandrec.org
#AldrichHalloween 2016
OCT 31 @ 5 PM, ALDRICH CONTEMPORARY ART MUSEUM
Show off your crazy costumes in front of the special spook-tacular photo walls. Share photos using #AldrichHalloween2016 and be projected on the museum wall!
258 Main St., Ridgefield
203-438-4519
aldrichart.org
National Theatre in HD: Frankenstein
OCT 31 @ 7 PM, RIDGEFIELD PLAYHOUSE
The Ridgefield Library and Ridgefield Playhouse present Frankenstein, an outcast creature thrust into a hostile universe by his creator. For more information on the background of the performance, visit the library pre-show.
80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield
302-438-5795
ridgefieldplayhouse.org
