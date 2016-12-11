Edit ModuleShow Tags
Frightening Festivities

Halloween themed events in Ridgefield from Oct 22-31, 2016




Ghosts of Ridgefield  
OCT 22 @ 6 PM, DISCOVERY CENTER 
The annual Ghosts Hike through Hemlock Hills where you will be greeted by ghostly figures and spooky tails. There will be special guests from the past as well as some new faces—you will have to wait and see who will pop up. 
203-438-1063
ridgefielddiscovery.org 

Lantern Light Tours  
OCT 30 @ 6 PM, KEELER TAVERN 
Visit the historic rooms at Keeler Tavern Museum and Garden House and see the people who once lived at the Keeler Tavern during the 18th and 19th centuries.
132 Main St., Ridgefield
203-438-5485
keelertavernmuseum.org

ROAR Very Scary Furry Scurry
OCT 30 @ 9 AM, RIDGEFIELD REC CENTER 
Wear your costumes and bring your dog to run in the two-mile race. There will be prizes for the first-place runners, dog-team runners, and best dressed. Along with the race their will be other fun games and activities such as the Kids Ding Dong Dash where for every trick you get a treat. 
195 Danbury Rd., Ridgefield
203-431-2755
ridgefieldparksandrec.org 

 #AldrichHalloween 2016  
OCT 31 @ 5 PM, ALDRICH CONTEMPORARY ART MUSEUM 
Show off your crazy costumes in front of the special spook-tacular photo walls. Share photos using #AldrichHalloween2016 and be projected on the museum wall!
258 Main St., Ridgefield
203-438-4519
aldrichart.org

National Theatre in HD: Frankenstein  
OCT 31 @ 7 PM, RIDGEFIELD PLAYHOUSE
The Ridgefield Library and Ridgefield Playhouse present Frankenstein, an outcast creature thrust into a hostile universe by his creator. For more information on the background of the performance, visit the library pre-show.
80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield
302-438-5795
ridgefieldplayhouse.org

This article appears in the November/December 2016 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

This article appears in the November/December 2016 issue of TownVibe Ridgefield

Real Estate - On the Market

December 2016

Today
11:00 AM - 5:00 PM12th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists presents their 12th Annual Festive Home fundraiser event. For five weeks, the usual white-walled galleries are transformed into a magical holiday emporium filled to the...

Cost: $20 (preview party on Nov 18) Free admission Nov 19-Dec 23

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

7:30 PMNational Theatre of London ENCORE in HD: War Horse

National Theatre of London ENCORE in HD Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series Since its first performance at the National Theatre in 2007, War Horse has become an international...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

2:00 PMMet Opera Encore in HD: Saariaho’s L’Amour de Loin

Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho’s breakthrough opera was described by the New York Times as “transfixing…a lushly beautiful score.” Commissioned by the Salzburg Festival,...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 11:30 AMHomeschool at The Aldrich: Glisten, Glimmer, Glow

Ages 6 to 10 with an adult Create artwork that glows, drawing inspiration from exhibiting artist Peter Liversidge’s RGB light installation. Experiment with fluorescent paints and black lights,...

Cost: $15

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMGrace Farms Christmas Cup

Bring family and friends together in teams of four for Grace Farms' Christmas Cup, a friendly basketball tournament in the Court for teens, returning college students, and adults. This free 3...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:15 PMBolshoi Ballet ENCORE in HD: The Nutcracker

On Christmas Eve, Marie’s wooden nutcracker doll transforms into a beautiful prince who takes her on a magical journey. Before they leave, they must confront the Mouse King whose army is...

Cost: $25

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information

