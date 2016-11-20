Chita!
Legend and Tony Award winner Chita Rivera at The Ridgefield Playhouse
The one and only Chita Rivera will perform a solo concert, part of the Ridgefield Magazine Broadway and Cabaret Series, on November 20, 2016 at The Ridgefield Playhouse. The two-time Tony Award winner will recreate signature moments from her legendary career including numbers from West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Bye, Bye, Birdie, and others.
In addition to a special tribute to her dear friends John Kander & Fred Ebb, the timeless music of Leonard Bernstein, Charles Strouse, Jerry Herman and Stephen Sondheim will also be featured, accompanied by her long-time trio.
A special evening indeed.
